Learn About Spice Withdrawal Symptoms When Trying to Quit Cannabis

Combination of synthetic drugs originally designed to mimic the effects of cannabis - 'Spice' has more harmful and severe withdrawal symptoms than cannabis when users attempt to quit it as per a study at the University of Bath, as published in the journal Psychopharmacology.



Spice is a colloquial name that is given to a class of drugs known as 'synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists' (SCRAs). This drug is synthetically produced onto an herbal material that resembles cannabis and can be smoked.

Advertisement

‘Combination of synthetic drugs originally designed to mimic the effects of cannabis – ‘Spice’ has more harmful and severe withdrawal symptoms than cannabis when users attempt to quit it.’