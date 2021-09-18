Microstructural Brain Damage in Lupus Patients Leads to Cognitive Dysfunction

Advertisement

SLE patients are commonly found to have cognitive dysfunction like impairment of simple reaction time, sustained and selected attention, memory search, working memory, and short-term memory for learned associations, and a negative impact on vocational capability.But the exact neural mechanism leading to cognitive dysfunction in patients with SLE remains unknown. Hence the study aimed to explore these mechanisms through non-invasive diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).The study examined the brains of SLE patients and if the steroid dosage adjustment would alleviate cognitive dysfunction. Thealong with computerized neuropsychological assessment.White matter free water refers to water molecules surrounding white matter in the brain that can diffuse unhindered.It was found that theThis suggests the possible micro vascular degradation and/or inflammation - a significant relation to cognitive dysfunction.says Associate Prof. Anselm Mak at the National University Of Singapore.Moreover, the study also claimed that other SLE manifestations could also be symptomatically treated without the prescription of steroids. AndSource: Medindia