Metabolic Changes Raises With Lower Vitamin D Levels in Lupus Patients

Lower vitamin D levels in patients with lupus increase the chance of having metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance, the factors linked to heart disease as per a study at the the University of Birmingham and the University of Manchester, published in the journal Rheumatology.



Boosting vitamin D levels may improve control of the cardiovascular risk factors and also improve the long-term outcomes for patients with systemic lupus erythematous (SLE).

‘Lower vitamin D levels in patients with lupus increase the chance of having metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance, the factors linked to heart disease. Moreover, co-existing physiological abnormalities may contribute to long-term cardiovascular risk early on in SLE. Further studies are thus required to confirm whether restoration of vitamin D levels helps in reducing these cardiovascular risk factors and improves the quality of life for patients with lupus.’

Systemic lupus erythematous (SLE) is a rare autoimmune disease which is characterized by the of the body's immune system attacking its body tissues due to over activity.



Lupus is an uncommon incurable immune system illness, more common in women. If untreated, the condition threatens irreversible damage to major organs including kidneys, heart, lungs, and brain.



Metabolic syndrome is a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), abnormal cholesterol levels, and obesity, that increases the greater risk of acquiring coronary heart disease, stroke, and other conditions affecting the blood vessels.



Vitamin D level and Systemic Lupus Erythematous



The team analyzed the levels of vitamin D in 1,163 SLE patients across 33 centers in 11 countries (UK, USA, Canada, Spain, The Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, Turkey, South Korea, and Mexico).



"Our results suggest that co-existing physiological abnormalities may contribute to long-term cardiovascular risk early on in SLE. We found a link between lower levels of vitamin D and metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance. Further studies could confirm whether restoring vitamin D levels helps to reduce these cardiovascular risk factors and improve quality of life for patients with lupus," says Report co-author Dr. John A Reynolds, Clinical Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology at the University of Birmingham.



An increased cardiovascular risk of up to 50 times is seen in people patients with SLE. The mechanisms underlying the association between high blood pressure and low vitamin D in SLE are not clear, but researchers believe they may be linked to the impact of vitamin D deficiency on the renin-angiotensin hormone system, which regulates blood pressure, fluid, and electrolyte balance, as well as systemic vascular resistance.



"This is the largest-ever study examining associations between vitamin D levels and metabolic syndrome in SLE; it also has the advantage of being an international cohort with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds - generating results that will be applicable across many settings," says Dr. Reynolds.



