Tips to Prevent Dark Circles from Too Much Screen Time

Use of computers, smartphones, tablets, Tvs, and other electronics has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are some tips to prevent dark circles that occur due to too much screen time.
Dark circles are formed mostly due to the reflection of the dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi, a circular muscle around our eye. The dark pigmentation gives you an exhausted look which makes you seem sick or sleep-deprived.
Dark circles are formed mostly due to the reflection of the dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi, a circular muscle around our eye. The dark pigmentation gives you an exhausted look which makes you seem sick or sleep-deprived.
Advertisement
‘Keeping your eyes an arm's distance away from the screen, sleeping well, taking breaks in between you work, applying under-eye cream can keep you away from dark circles.’
The skin around the eye is the thinnest, results in reflection of the said dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi.
The artificial light from the screen of your electronic devices causes a lot of drying, as it steals the moisture from the skin and also causes a breakdown of collagen.
How can you deal with the undesirable effects?
Commenting on the same, Shilpa Rathi Maheshwari, Founder of I AM LOVE, a Nutraceutical Health and Skincare Brand, said, "Screen time is the latest plague that has been going around and everyone has fallen victim to it; the young and the old. Too much eye strain affects the skin around the eyes, it causes them to age at an accelerated rate. While curbing screen time is one solution, it can't be a solution for people whose livelihood depends on it. Well, you don't have to worry when you have enough protein and collagen in your body. You might need to supplement your body with an increased amount of collagen and protein to negate the damage being done."
Source: IANS
Advertisement
How can you deal with the undesirable effects?
- Follow a proper skincare regimen, use a moisturizer rich in vitamins especially C,E, and K. Massage it gently in clockwise and anticlockwise gentle circular movements.
- Apply under-eye cream 40 minutes before going to bed
- Green tea bags can also help to shrink the blood vessels that will lessen dark circles
- Catching up on sleep can help reduce the appearance of dark circles
- Take frequent breaks while using digital devices
- Reduce overhead lighting to minimize screen glare
- Keep your eyes an arm's distance away from the screen
Commenting on the same, Shilpa Rathi Maheshwari, Founder of I AM LOVE, a Nutraceutical Health and Skincare Brand, said, "Screen time is the latest plague that has been going around and everyone has fallen victim to it; the young and the old. Too much eye strain affects the skin around the eyes, it causes them to age at an accelerated rate. While curbing screen time is one solution, it can't be a solution for people whose livelihood depends on it. Well, you don't have to worry when you have enough protein and collagen in your body. You might need to supplement your body with an increased amount of collagen and protein to negate the damage being done."
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Resource
- » News Central
- » Popular News
- » Latest Health News
- » News Category A-Z (500+)
- » Health News and Press Release
- » News Archive
- » News Photo Gallery
- » Lifestyle and Wellness
- » Health Watch
- » Health In Focus
- » Celebrating Life
- » Breaking Health News
- » News From Other Resources
- » India Special
- » News Video Gallery
- » Medindia Exclusive - Interviews and In depth Reports
What's New on Medindia
View all
More News on: