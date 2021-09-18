About
Tips to Prevent Dark Circles from Too Much Screen Time

by Hannah Joy on September 18, 2021 at 2:54 PM

Tips to Prevent Dark Circles from Too Much Screen Time
Use of computers, smartphones, tablets, Tvs, and other electronics has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are some tips to prevent dark circles that occur due to too much screen time.

Dark circles are formed mostly due to the reflection of the dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi, a circular muscle around our eye. The dark pigmentation gives you an exhausted look which makes you seem sick or sleep-deprived.
Advertisement


The skin around the eye is the thinnest, results in reflection of the said dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi.

The artificial light from the screen of your electronic devices causes a lot of drying, as it steals the moisture from the skin and also causes a breakdown of collagen.
Advertisement

How can you deal with the undesirable effects?
  • Follow a proper skincare regimen, use a moisturizer rich in vitamins especially C,E, and K. Massage it gently in clockwise and anticlockwise gentle circular movements.
  • Apply under-eye cream 40 minutes before going to bed
  • Green tea bags can also help to shrink the blood vessels that will lessen dark circles
  • Catching up on sleep can help reduce the appearance of dark circles
  • Take frequent breaks while using digital devices
  • Reduce overhead lighting to minimize screen glare
  • Keep your eyes an arm's distance away from the screen
Vivek Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Anveya Living says, "People spend a large portion of the day straining their eyes on computers, phones or tablets. Our eye muscles try to focus and refocus on and off screens which causes strain. There are a few solutions to this problem. Dehydration plays a big role, especially in the area around the eyes. Make sure you pick an eye cream that suits your eye concerns. For example, Anveya has an under eye cream with Vitamin C that helps to reduce puffiness, wrinkles and pigmentation. It basically provides intense hydration, nourishes and protects the thin skin around the eyes".

Commenting on the same, Shilpa Rathi Maheshwari, Founder of I AM LOVE, a Nutraceutical Health and Skincare Brand, said, "Screen time is the latest plague that has been going around and everyone has fallen victim to it; the young and the old. Too much eye strain affects the skin around the eyes, it causes them to age at an accelerated rate. While curbing screen time is one solution, it can't be a solution for people whose livelihood depends on it. Well, you don't have to worry when you have enough protein and collagen in your body. You might need to supplement your body with an increased amount of collagen and protein to negate the damage being done."



Source: IANS
Exposure to Harmful Chemicals can Affect Women's Ability to ...
Microstructural Brain Damage in Lupus Patients Leads to Cogn...

More News on:
Dark Circles Neck Cracking 

