Top, Easy Tips to Get Rid of Dark Circles Naturally

Dark circles are common and almost everyone has these bluish grey shadows under their eyes at some point. They are a sign of fatigue due to lack of sleep, or stress, or illness. At times they are inherited and these don't clear up, but you can definitely lighten them. Hence it is important to take note of few steps like taking enough beauty sleep and adding vitamin B6 and B12 in your diet.

Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist and Homeopath Physician from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, New Delhi, and Make up expert Tullika Pandey list down some ways to get rid of dark circles with some remedies and taking little precautions.



Moisturize the eye area ’ * Make sure that you take enough beauty sleep of seven hours.



* Add vitamin B6 and B12, calcium and folic acid to your diet.



* Always stay hydrated even if you are super busy. Keep your fluid level high; drink water throughout the day. Staying hydrated will help prevent dark circles and puffy eyes.



* Avoid smoking or drinking.



* A gently applied black or green tea bag or cold compress can reduce blood vessel dilation; do not rub the area around the eyes it will only make the condition worse.



* Always apply sunscreen before stepping out in the sun but if you're out in the sun especially during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., re-apply every two hours. Cover up your exposed parts, wear your shades and hat too.



* Always moisturize the eye area well with hydrating under eye cream. You can also apply under eye mask but consult with a dermatologist before using such things.



* There are medical procedures available which are very useful, a non-surgical treatment that is safe and economical to treat under eye dark circles. Special creams and ointments are alternatives. They are generally needed in milder cases. There are also highly specialized medicated creams to address these problems.



