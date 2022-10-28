Are Environmental Toxins Linked to Parkinson's Disease?

The rise in neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's is associated by exposure to environmental toxins that are omnipresent yet poorly understood.
Some contact with environmental toxins is inevitable given the proliferation of plastics and chemical pollutants, as well as America's hands off regulatory approach, but exposure is unequal, The Guardian reported.
Can Environmental Toxins Cause Parkinson's Disease?In the US, communities of color, indigenous people and low income families are far more likely to be exposed to a myriad of pollutants through unsafe housing and water, manufacturing and agricultural jobs, and proximity to roads and polluting industrial plants, among other hazards.
It's likely genetic makeup plays a role in how susceptible people are to the pathological effects of different chemicals, but research has shown higher rates of cancers and respiratory disease in environmentally burdened communities.
Neurologists and their surgical counterparts, neuroscientists, will spotlight the research gap at the American Neurological Association (ANA) annual meeting in Chicago.
"Neurology is about 15 years behind cancer so we need to sound the alarm on this and get more people doing research because the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is absolutely not protecting us," said Frances Jensen, the ANA president and chair of the Department of Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania, The Guardian reported.
Source: IANS