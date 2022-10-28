Are Environmental Toxins Linked to Parkinson's Disease?

The rise in neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's is associated by exposure to environmental toxins that are omnipresent yet poorly understood.



Some contact with environmental toxins is inevitable given the proliferation of plastics and chemical pollutants, as well as America's hands off regulatory approach, but exposure is unequal, The Guardian reported.

Can Environmental Toxins Cause Parkinson's Disease?

In the US, communities of color, indigenous people and low income families are far more likely to be exposed to a myriad of pollutants through unsafe housing and water, manufacturing and agricultural jobs, and proximity to roads and polluting industrial plants, among other hazards.