About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Are Environmental Toxins Linked to Parkinson's Disease?

by Colleen Fleiss on October 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Are Environmental Toxins Linked to Parkinson's Disease?

The rise in neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's is associated by exposure to environmental toxins that are omnipresent yet poorly understood.

Some contact with environmental toxins is inevitable given the proliferation of plastics and chemical pollutants, as well as America's hands off regulatory approach, but exposure is unequal, The Guardian reported.

Can Environmental Toxins Cause Parkinson's Disease?

In the US, communities of color, indigenous people and low income families are far more likely to be exposed to a myriad of pollutants through unsafe housing and water, manufacturing and agricultural jobs, and proximity to roads and polluting industrial plants, among other hazards.

Dementia

Dementia


Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
Advertisement


It's likely genetic makeup plays a role in how susceptible people are to the pathological effects of different chemicals, but research has shown higher rates of cancers and respiratory disease in environmentally burdened communities.

Very little is known about impact on brain and nervous system disorder, but there is growing consensus that genetics and ageing do not fully account for the sharp rise in previously rare diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) - a degenerative disease more likely in army veterans and neighborhoods with heavy industry, The Guardian reported.
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease


Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
Advertisement

Neurologists and their surgical counterparts, neuroscientists, will spotlight the research gap at the American Neurological Association (ANA) annual meeting in Chicago.

"Neurology is about 15 years behind cancer so we need to sound the alarm on this and get more people doing research because the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is absolutely not protecting us," said Frances Jensen, the ANA president and chair of the Department of Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania, The Guardian reported.

Source: IANS
Listen to this News
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease

Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease


Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative disorder.
Advertisement

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator


Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Oral Contraceptive Pill can keep Your Acne Still!
Oral Contraceptive Pill can keep Your Acne Still!
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
View all
Recommended Reading
BotoxBotox
BotulismBotulism
Detox DietDetox Diet
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Detox Diet Botox Botulism Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Color Blindness Calculator Accident and Trauma Care A-Z Drug Brands in India Iron Intake Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sanatogen Selfie Addiction Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Are Environmental Toxins Linked to Parkinson's Disease? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests