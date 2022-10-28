Artificial Intelligence Model Predicts the Healing of Broken Bones

Advertisement

How Does It Feel When a Broken Bone is Healing?

The research team has used a combination of Finite Element Analysis and the AI tool, Fuzzy Logic to understand the healing process of fracture after various treatment methods. Various bone-growth parameters were used along with a rule-based simulation scheme for this purpose.The study further examined the influence of different screw fixation mechanisms to compare the fracture healing efficacies of each process. The predictions of healing made by the model agreed well with experimental observations, pointing to its reliability.IIT Guwahati's AI-based simulation model can potentially help a surgeon choose the right implant or technique before a fracture-treatment surgery. In addition to various biological and patient-specific parameters, the model can also account for different clinical phenomena, such as smoking, diabetes, etc.The model can also be adapted for veterinary fractures which are, physiologically and in various aspects, similar to those occurring in human patients. Researchers plan to develop a software/app based on the algorithm that can be used in hospitals and other healthcare institutions as part of their fracture treatment protocols.The team is presently collaborating with a team of orthopaedists from the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences Hospital, Shillong, for animal studies to validate and fine-tune certain parameters.The research is useful because the incidences of the thigh bone and hip fractures have increased significantly due to the increasing geriatric population in the world.An estimated 2 lakh hip fractures occur every year in India alone, most of which require hospitalization and trauma care. Treatment for hip fractures traditionally includes bone plates and rods to bridge the fracture site and promote bone healing.Fracture treatment methods are intuitively chosen by surgeons based on their experience, and there is no way of predicting the efficacy and success of the treatment method chosen.This research will help increase the accuracy rate in decision-making in orthopedics, thereby reducing the cost and disease burden associated with fracture recovery.Source: Medindia