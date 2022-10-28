About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Artificial Intelligence Model Predicts the Healing of Broken Bones

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on October 28, 2022 at 12:44 AM
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati researchers has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model to predict the healing of thigh bone fractures after surgery. The results of this research have recently been published in the open-source journal, PLoS One.

The model developed can be used to assess the healing outcomes of different fracture fixation strategies so that an optimum strategy can be chosen for the patient depending on their physiologies and fracture type.

Artificial Intelligence Displays the Outcome of Fracture Healing

Using such precision models can reduce the healing time, and lighten the economic burden and pain for patients who need thigh fracture treatment.

Hip Fracture

Hip Fracture


Hip fracture is a break in the upper part of thigh bone (femur) near to the hip joint. Hip fracture symptoms, causes and treatment are highlighted in this article.
Artificial intelligence has tremendous potential when it comes to understanding and predicting complex biological phenomena and hence, can play a big role in health sciences applications.

The research team has used a combination of Finite Element Analysis and the AI tool, Fuzzy Logic to understand the healing process of fracture after various treatment methods. Various bone-growth parameters were used along with a rule-based simulation scheme for this purpose.
Hip Fracture Risk Prediction in Men Using Blood Marker

Hip Fracture Risk Prediction in Men Using Blood Marker


Can we predict hip fracture risk in men? It can be done using the elevated blood levels of a certain protein that promotes bone destruction.
The study further examined the influence of different screw fixation mechanisms to compare the fracture healing efficacies of each process. The predictions of healing made by the model agreed well with experimental observations, pointing to its reliability.

IIT Guwahati's AI-based simulation model can potentially help a surgeon choose the right implant or technique before a fracture-treatment surgery. In addition to various biological and patient-specific parameters, the model can also account for different clinical phenomena, such as smoking, diabetes, etc.

How Does It Feel When a Broken Bone is Healing?

The model can also be adapted for veterinary fractures which are, physiologically and in various aspects, similar to those occurring in human patients. Researchers plan to develop a software/app based on the algorithm that can be used in hospitals and other healthcare institutions as part of their fracture treatment protocols.

The team is presently collaborating with a team of orthopaedists from the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences Hospital, Shillong, for animal studies to validate and fine-tune certain parameters.

The research is useful because the incidences of the thigh bone and hip fractures have increased significantly due to the increasing geriatric population in the world.

An estimated 2 lakh hip fractures occur every year in India alone, most of which require hospitalization and trauma care. Treatment for hip fractures traditionally includes bone plates and rods to bridge the fracture site and promote bone healing.

Fracture treatment methods are intuitively chosen by surgeons based on their experience, and there is no way of predicting the efficacy and success of the treatment method chosen.

This research will help increase the accuracy rate in decision-making in orthopedics, thereby reducing the cost and disease burden associated with fracture recovery.



Source: Medindia
Down Syndrome Patients Face Problems With Fracture Healing

Down Syndrome Patients Face Problems With Fracture Healing


Fracture healing in patients with Down syndrome is a major concern. They may not heal completely.
Prunes and Bone Health: Anti-inflammatory Food for Aging Women

Prunes and Bone Health: Anti-inflammatory Food for Aging Women


Do prunes improve bone density? Eating prunes daily preserved bone density in postmenopausal women and may prevent osteoporosis.
