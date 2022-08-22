Hip Fracture Risk Prediction in Men Using Blood Marker

Elevated levels of a certain chemokine, a small signaling protein, that promotes the formation of bone-destroying cells in the blood, were linked with a higher risk of hip fracture in men, according to new research published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.



How Does Osteoporosis Affect Bone Health?

Bone health requires a balanced activity of various bone cell types including bone-forming osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts. Osteoporosis occurs when osteoclasts dominate without adequate bone formation to compensate.In the elderly, hormone reduction during aging accelerates the bone-resorbing activities of osteoclasts, leading to higher rates of bone turnover and increased incidence of fractures in older adults. Hence, regulatory mechanisms of osteoclast differentiation play an important role in the pathogenesis of osteoporosis[1].