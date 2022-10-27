About Careers MedBlog Contact us
India Reports Fresh COVID-19 Cases and 1 Death

by Colleen Fleiss on October 27, 2022 at 11:50 PM
India in the last 24 hours, 830 new coronavirus cases and one death had been reported.

The active caseload at 21,607 accounts for 0.05 percent of the country's total positive cases.

COVID-19 in India: Facts & Figures

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.67 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Also in the same period, a total of 1,23,104 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.03 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.57 crore.

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Can Long COVID-19 be Blamed for Feeling Breathless After Exercising

Feeling out of Breath while exercising after COVID-19? It could be a symptom of Long COVID that decreases heart rate and oxygen concentration during exercise.
Long COVID-19 Haulers Should Take Precaution in Polluted Air

Exposure to air pollution increases the likelihood of hospitalization by 30% in people who suffer from long COVID-19.
Oral Contraceptive Pill can keep Your Acne Still!
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
