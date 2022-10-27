India Reports Fresh COVID-19 Cases and 1 Death

India in the last 24 hours, 830 new coronavirus cases and one death had been reported.
The active caseload at 21,607 accounts for 0.05 percent of the country's total positive cases.
COVID-19 in India: Facts & FiguresMeanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.67 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively.
‘The overall nationwide COVID-19 death toll in India now stands at 5,28,981.’
Also in the same period, a total of 1,23,104 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.03 crore.
As of Wednesday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.57 crore.
Source: IANS
