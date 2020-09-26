Any Amount of Alcohol Use During Pregnancy Could Harm a Child's Brain

Even small levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy could impact a child's brain development, raising the risk of psychiatric disorders in youth, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.



Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use led the study.

A low level of alcohol use is defined as no more than six drinks per week.



In the largest research of its kind, the study examined 9,719 youth to investigate the relationship between a small amount of alcohol consumption in pregnancy and the psychological, behavioral, neural, and cognitive differences in kids aged nine to 10 years old, hoping to find out the safe amount of alcohol use during pregnancy.



"Our research found that even small alcohol amounts consumed while pregnant can have a significant influence on a child's brain development," stated lead author, Briana Lees from the Matilda Center.



"The data distinctly indicates that there is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy."



The influence of low-level alcohol use during pregnancy on child development is relatively unknown, and there has been a huge debate about whether there is a safe level of consumption.