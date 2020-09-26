Anxious, Moody Personality Trait in Older Adults Tied to Worse Cognitive Function

‘Personality traits are associated with memory and cognition in aging brains. ’

Individuals with higher neuroticism a greater tendency towards moodiness, anxiety, worry, and impulsivity were more likely to have worse cognitive function compared to expected given the amount of neuropathology detected at autopsy."These findings provide proof that it is possible for older adults to live with the neuropathology linked to Alzheimer's disease and related dementias while maintaining moderately healthy levels of cognitive function," stated lead study author Eileen Graham."Our study shows personality traits are linked to how well people can maintain their cognitive function despite developing neuropathology," Graham said. "Since it is possible for personality to change, both volitionally and through interventions, it's possible that personality could be used to recognize those who are at risk and implement early interventions to help optimize function throughout old age."Source: Medindia