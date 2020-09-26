by Iswarya on  September 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM Mental Health News
Anxious, Moody Personality Trait in Older Adults Tied to Worse Cognitive Function
Older people who have higher neuroticism levels are more likely to have worse cognitive function compared to those with other personality traits. Researchers say personality traits may be related to how well people can maintain their cognitive function, despite developing neuropathology linked to aging and dementia. The findings of the study are published in the Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences.

Our aging brains accumulate tangles and sticky plaques that may interfere in our cognition, memory. But few older adults with this neuropathology have more cognitive resilience compared to others, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study.

Personality traits were linked to cognitive resilience, which is the ability to better live with the neuropathology in the brain that causes dementia. People with a greater tendency toward self-discipline, organization, high achievement, diligence, and motivation, a trait known as higher conscientiousness was tied to greater resilience.


Individuals with higher neuroticism a greater tendency towards moodiness, anxiety, worry, and impulsivity were more likely to have worse cognitive function compared to expected given the amount of neuropathology detected at autopsy.

"These findings provide proof that it is possible for older adults to live with the neuropathology linked to Alzheimer's disease and related dementias while maintaining moderately healthy levels of cognitive function," stated lead study author Eileen Graham.

"Our study shows personality traits are linked to how well people can maintain their cognitive function despite developing neuropathology," Graham said. "Since it is possible for personality to change, both volitionally and through interventions, it's possible that personality could be used to recognize those who are at risk and implement early interventions to help optimize function throughout old age."

Source: Medindia

