Antihormone Therapy May Up Heart Failure Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients

Font : A- A+



Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which is a common treatment for prostate cancer, has been associated with an increased risk of developing heart failure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Antihormone Therapy May Up Heart Failure Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients



Androgen deprivation therapy was associated with a 72 percent higher risk of heart failure in a study of patients with prostate cancer.



‘Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), an antihormone therapy increases the risk of developing heart failure in prostate cancer patients.’

Read More.. In the study, incidence rates of heart failure per 100 person-years within a 1-year follow-up period were 4.00 and 1.89 for androgen deprivation therapy users and nonusers, respectively. (A person-year is the number of years of follow-up multiplied by the number of people in the study).



The study included data from the Taiwan Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005 on 1244 patient who received androgen deprivation therapy and 1806 patients who did not.



"The results of our study provide information for prostate cancer patients to be aware of the potential heart failure risk of receiving androgen deprivation therapy," the authors wrote.



"We recommend that clinicians should counsel their patients regarding modifiable heart failure risk factors, suggest they improve their lifestyle, and further provide a relevant cardiovascular examination for prostate cancer patients receiving androgen deprivation therapy."



Source: Eurekalert Androgen deprivation therapy was associated with a 72 percent higher risk of heart failure in a study of patients with prostate cancer.In the study, incidence rates of heart failure per 100 person-years within a 1-year follow-up period were 4.00 and 1.89 for androgen deprivation therapy users and nonusers, respectively. (A person-year is the number of years of follow-up multiplied by the number of people in the study).The study included data from the Taiwan Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005 on 1244 patient who received androgen deprivation therapy and 1806 patients who did not."The results of our study provide information for prostate cancer patients to be aware of the potential heart failure risk of receiving androgen deprivation therapy," the authors wrote."We recommend that clinicians should counsel their patients regarding modifiable heart failure risk factors, suggest they improve their lifestyle, and further provide a relevant cardiovascular examination for prostate cancer patients receiving androgen deprivation therapy."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: