medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Antihormone Therapy May Up Heart Failure Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 9, 2018 at 10:59 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which is a common treatment for prostate cancer, has been associated with an increased risk of developing heart failure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
Antihormone Therapy May Up Heart Failure Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients
Antihormone Therapy May Up Heart Failure Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients

Androgen deprivation therapy was associated with a 72 percent higher risk of heart failure in a study of patients with prostate cancer.

In the study, incidence rates of heart failure per 100 person-years within a 1-year follow-up period were 4.00 and 1.89 for androgen deprivation therapy users and nonusers, respectively. (A person-year is the number of years of follow-up multiplied by the number of people in the study).

The study included data from the Taiwan Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005 on 1244 patient who received androgen deprivation therapy and 1806 patients who did not.

"The results of our study provide information for prostate cancer patients to be aware of the potential heart failure risk of receiving androgen deprivation therapy," the authors wrote.

"We recommend that clinicians should counsel their patients regarding modifiable heart failure risk factors, suggest they improve their lifestyle, and further provide a relevant cardiovascular examination for prostate cancer patients receiving androgen deprivation therapy."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.

New Guidelines for Men Receiving Androgen Deprivation Therapy

Men with prostate cancer who are being treated with androgen deprivation therapy are at increased risk of osteoporotic fractures, type 2 diabetes, and possibly, cardiovascular events.

Androgen Deprivation Therapy for Prostate Cancer and Risk of Dementia - A Retrospective Study

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for prostate cancer may be associated with an increased risk of dementia, finds a retrospective study.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Congenital Heart Disease Reiki and Pranic Healing Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Heart Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive