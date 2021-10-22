Antidepressant Drugs may be Effective Against Blindness

Advertisement

First scientists tested fluoxetine and eight other depression drugs in lab mice to see what effect these drugs cause in AMD and found thatLater, they looked at fluoxetine use among patients over age 50 in two enormous insurance databases. People taking the drug had a slower rate of developing dry AMD.Researchers reported these findings in the journalCombining research with big-data analysis urge researchers to conduct clinical trials to test the drug in patients with AMD. If successful, this drug could be administered either orally or via a long-lasting implant in the eye.Identification of the unrecognized therapeutic activity of an existing FDA-approved drug-using big data mining, coupled with demonstrating its efficacy in a disease-relevant model, could greatly accelerate and reduce the cost of drug development.A similar approach to determine the use of HIV drugs in dry macular degeneration as well was conducted earlier.Though the approach of using real-world patient data is successful, it is only a beginning to find new uses for old drugs.Source: Medindia