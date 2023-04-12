AI Tool Mimics Doctor's Notes With Precision

A new AI program called GatorTronGPT can craft doctors' notes so convincingly that even two physicians couldn't distinguish them from human-written notes.



In this proof-of-concept study, physicians reviewed patient notes -- some written by actual medical doctors while others were created by the new AI programme -- and the physicians identified the correct author only 49 percent of the time. A team of 19 researchers from NVIDIA and the University of Florida trained supercomputers to generate medical records based on a new model, GatorTronGPT, that functions similarly to ChatGPT.

GatorTron AI Tool: Impact and Accessibility in Clinical Research

The free versions of GatorTron models have more than 430,000 downloads from Hugging Face, an open-source AI website. GatorTron models are the site's only models available for clinical research, according to lead author Yonghui Wu, from the University of Florida's department of health outcomes and biomedical informatics.