AI Tool Mimics Doctor's Notes With Precision

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM
AI Tool Mimics Doctor's Notes With Precision

A new AI program called GatorTronGPT can craft doctors' notes so convincingly that even two physicians couldn't distinguish them from human-written notes.

In this proof-of-concept study, physicians reviewed patient notes -- some written by actual medical doctors while others were created by the new AI programme -- and the physicians identified the correct author only 49 percent of the time. A team of 19 researchers from NVIDIA and the University of Florida trained supercomputers to generate medical records based on a new model, GatorTronGPT, that functions similarly to ChatGPT.

GatorTron AI Tool: Impact and Accessibility in Clinical Research

The free versions of GatorTron models have more than 430,000 downloads from Hugging Face, an open-source AI website. GatorTron models are the site's only models available for clinical research, according to lead author Yonghui Wu, from the University of Florida's department of health outcomes and biomedical informatics.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare


Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement


"In health care, everyone is talking about these models. GatorTron and GatorTronGPT are unique AI models that can power many aspects of medical research and health care. Yet, they require massive data and extensive computing power to build. We are grateful to have this supercomputer, HiPerGator, from NVIDIA to explore the potential of AI in healthcare," Wu said.

For this research, published in the journal npj Digital Medicine, the team developed a large language model that allows computers to mimic natural human language.These models work well with standard writing or conversations, but medical records bring additional hurdles, such as needing to protect patients' privacy and being highly technical.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence


Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Advertisement

Digital medical records cannot be Googled or shared on Wikipedia. To overcome these obstacles, the researchers used health medical records of two million patients while keeping 82 billion useful medical words.Combining this set with another dataset of 195 billion words, they trained the GatorTronGPT model to analyse the medical data with GPT-3 architecture, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a form of neural network architecture.

Of the many possible uses for a medical GPT, one idea involves replacing the tedium of documentation with notes recorded and transcribed by AI. For an AI tool to reach such parity with human writing, programmers spend weeks programming supercomputers with clinical vocabulary and language usage based on billions upon billions of words.

Source: IANS
Artificial Intelligence is 'Lens-ing' a Hand After LASIK Surgery

Artificial Intelligence is ‘Lens-ing’ a Hand After LASIK Surgery


3D eye models post-LASIK aid lens selection for cataract patients.
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Helps Show How the Brain's Fluids Circulate

Artificial Intelligence Helps Show How the Brain's Fluids Circulate


Discover how innovative AI velocimetry techniques are shedding light on the mysteries of brain fluid flow, opening doors for potential treatments.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News on IT in Healthcare

Renal Revolution in Uncontrolled Hypertension Management

Renal Revolution in Uncontrolled Hypertension Management

FDA-approved two renal denervation systems mark a groundbreaking step in treating uncontrolled hypertension.
AI System Offers Potential for Early Autism Diagnosis

AI System Offers Potential for Early Autism Diagnosis

The AI system generates a report outlining the specific neural pathways impacted and their expected influence on brain functionality in individuals with autism.
COVID-19 Sparks Major Healthcare Digital Transformation

COVID-19 Sparks Major Healthcare Digital Transformation

Rather than being perceived as an obstacle, experts argue that the pandemic has served as a catalyst for digital transformation, especially the healthcare industry.
AI-Driven Muscle Metrics Aids the Growth Standards for Kids

AI-Driven Muscle Metrics Aids the Growth Standards for Kids

Novel innovation by AI helps provide a swift, yet reproducible measure of lean muscle mass in developing children.
AI's Flourishing Role in the Evolving Landscape of Medical Devices

AI's Flourishing Role in the Evolving Landscape of Medical Devices

In healthcare, AI aids diagnostics by swiftly and accurately identifying challenging image abnormalities, surpassing human eye capabilities.
View All
