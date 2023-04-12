About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Chest Pain, Heart Rhythm Problems in Long COVID Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM
Chest Pain, Heart Rhythm Problems in Long COVID Cases

In the long-term, individuals with Long COVID are prone to enduring cardiac issues like chest pain and irregular heart rhythms.

Long COVID and Postviral Mysteries: Insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci

Long COVID and Postviral Mysteries: Insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci


Dr. Anthony Fauci sheds light on the complexities of long COVID and postviral syndromes, emphasizing the need for extended research and understanding.
Advertisement


Prior reviews synthesized findings of studies on long-term cardiac complications of COVID-19, said researchers from the University of Washington. But, the reporting and methodological quality of these studies has not been systematically evaluated. To understand, the team reviewed 150 studies on 57 cardiac complications that persisted for at least 1 month after COVID-19 infection. They also conducted a meta-analysis of 137 studies on 17 complications.

Cardiac Complications in Long COVID

The studies were published from January 2020 to July 2023. Their results, published in the journal BMC Medicine, showed that the most widely examined cardiac complications were chest pain (9.8 percent) and arrhythmias (8.2 percent). Less-examined complications were stroke (0.5 percent), heart abnormalities (10.5 percent), thromboembolism (1.4 percent), high blood pressure (4.9 percent), heart failure (1.2 percent), myocardial injury (1.3 percent), myocarditis (0.6 percent), abnormal ventricular function (6.7 percent), edema (2.1 percent), coronary disease (0.4 percent), ischemic heart disease (1.4 percent), valve abnormalities (2.9 percent), pericardial effusion (0.8 percent), atrial fibrillation (2.6 percent), and impaired diastolic function (4.9 percent).

"We found there were diverse manifestations of cardiac complications, and many can last for months and even years," said the researchers in the paper. "Reported findings from previous studies are strongly related to study quality, sample sizes, sampling methods, and designs, underscoring the need for high-quality epidemiologic studies to characterize these complications and understand their aetiology," they added.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Chest Pain

Chest Pain


Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
Advertisement

An Active Heart - Animation

An Active Heart - Animation


The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.
Advertisement
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart ...
Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, ...
Bradycardia

Bradycardia

A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, ...
Costochondritis

Costochondritis

Costochondritis is the inflammation of the cartilage that links the ribs to the breastbone. It is one of the ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests. ...
Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also ...

Latest Coronavirus News

High Steroid Dose for COVID-19: Less Effective in India Than Europe?

High Steroid Dose for COVID-19: Less Effective in India Than Europe?

A larger dose of dexamethasone (12 mg) appeared to be less effective than the standard dose (6 mg) for COVID-19 patients in India.
Surge in Premature Births Linked to COVID, Vaccination Proves Protective

Surge in Premature Births Linked to COVID, Vaccination Proves Protective

New study explores how COVID-19 vaccination might have spared a generation of American children from the enduring health challenges and expenses linked to premature birth.
Lower COVID-19 Booster Dose for Adults Optimizes Immunity

Lower COVID-19 Booster Dose for Adults Optimizes Immunity

Recent study reveals the immune response in adults after reducing the standard COVID-19 booster vaccine.
COVID-19: India Reports 31 New Infections

COVID-19: India Reports 31 New Infections

India's COVID case count reached 450.01 million (4.50 crore), with the administration of 2.21 billion (220.67 crore) COVID vaccine doses.
Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

COVID-19 is a significant cause of hospitalization and mortality, especially among older adults and those with specific underlying health issues.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Chest Pain, Heart Rhythm Problems in Long COVID Cases Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests