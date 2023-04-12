Chest Pain, Heart Rhythm Problems in Long COVID Cases

Cardiac Complications in Long COVID

"We found there were diverse manifestations of cardiac complications, and many can last for months and even years," said the researchers in the paper. "Reported findings from previous studies are strongly related to study quality, sample sizes, sampling methods, and designs, underscoring the need for high-quality epidemiologic studies to characterize these complications and understand their aetiology," they added.



Prior reviews synthesized findings of studies on long-term cardiac complications of COVID-19, said researchers from the University of Washington. But, the reporting and methodological quality of these studies has not been systematically evaluated. To understand, the team reviewed 150 studies on 57 cardiac complications that persisted for at least 1 month after COVID-19 infection. They also conducted a meta-analysis of 137 studies on 17 complications.The studies were published from January 2020 to July 2023. Their results, published in the journalshowed that the most widely examined cardiac complications were chest pain (9.8 percent) and arrhythmias (8.2 percent). Less-examined complications were stroke (0.5 percent), heart abnormalities (10.5 percent), thromboembolism (1.4 percent), high blood pressure (4.9 percent), heart failure (1.2 percent), myocardial injury (1.3 percent), myocarditis (0.6 percent), abnormal ventricular function (6.7 percent), edema (2.1 percent), coronary disease (0.4 percent), ischemic heart disease (1.4 percent), valve abnormalities (2.9 percent), pericardial effusion (0.8 percent), atrial fibrillation (2.6 percent), and impaired diastolic function (4.9 percent).