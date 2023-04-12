Chest Pain, Heart Rhythm Problems in Long COVID Cases

In the long-term, individuals with Long COVID are prone to enduring cardiac issues like chest pain and irregular heart rhythms.
Advertisement
‘Long-term effects of Long COVID include ongoing chest pain and irregular heart rhythms, posing cardiac concerns. #longcovid #chestpain #heartdiseases ’
Tweet it Now
Prior reviews synthesized findings of studies on long-term cardiac complications of COVID-19, said researchers from the University of Washington. But, the reporting and methodological quality of these studies has not been systematically evaluated. To understand, the team reviewed 150 studies on 57 cardiac complications that persisted for at least 1 month after COVID-19 infection. They also conducted a meta-analysis of 137 studies on 17 complications.
Cardiac Complications in Long COVIDThe studies were published from January 2020 to July 2023. Their results, published in the journal BMC Medicine, showed that the most widely examined cardiac complications were chest pain (9.8 percent) and arrhythmias (8.2 percent). Less-examined complications were stroke (0.5 percent), heart abnormalities (10.5 percent), thromboembolism (1.4 percent), high blood pressure (4.9 percent), heart failure (1.2 percent), myocardial injury (1.3 percent), myocarditis (0.6 percent), abnormal ventricular function (6.7 percent), edema (2.1 percent), coronary disease (0.4 percent), ischemic heart disease (1.4 percent), valve abnormalities (2.9 percent), pericardial effusion (0.8 percent), atrial fibrillation (2.6 percent), and impaired diastolic function (4.9 percent).
"We found there were diverse manifestations of cardiac complications, and many can last for months and even years," said the researchers in the paper. "Reported findings from previous studies are strongly related to study quality, sample sizes, sampling methods, and designs, underscoring the need for high-quality epidemiologic studies to characterize these complications and understand their aetiology," they added.
Source: IANS
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
A larger dose of dexamethasone (12 mg) appeared to be less effective than the standard dose (6 mg) for COVID-19 patients in India.
New study explores how COVID-19 vaccination might have spared a generation of American children from the enduring health challenges and expenses linked to premature birth.
Recent study reveals the immune response in adults after reducing the standard COVID-19 booster vaccine.
India's COVID case count reached 450.01 million (4.50 crore), with the administration of 2.21 billion (220.67 crore) COVID vaccine doses.
COVID-19 is a significant cause of hospitalization and mortality, especially among older adults and those with specific underlying health issues.