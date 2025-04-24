About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
AI Sees Cancer Before Doctors Do

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 24 2025 12:16 PM

AI tool spots early signs of lung cancer from general practitioner notes, predicting diagnosis 4 months in advance.

Lives are saved ,when algorithms listen better than doctors Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a buzzword—it’s saving lives by predicting lung cancer months before traditional diagnosis. Imagine an algorithm quietly scanning through your everyday check-ups and spotting the subtle whispers of a deadly disease before anyone else does. In this groundbreaking study, AI meets the frontline of healthcare—your local general practitioner—and the results are nothing short of revolutionary. Let’s dive in(1 Trusted Source
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38581113/

Go to source).

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists
Artificial intelligence (AI)-based deep learning technology can detect lung cancer faster and more accurately than radiologists. This will make lung cancer diagnosis easier and help save many lives.
Why Lung Cancer Needs Earlier Detection

A study in four Dutch networks developed new prediction tools for lung cancer risk assessment using natural language processing and machine learning . The algorithm enables earlier detection of lung cancer using routine general practice data. The study showed discrimination, calibration, sensitivity, and specificity under various cut-off points five months before diagnosis.


How AI Reads general practitioner Notes to Predict Lung Cancer

Researchers have developed a method using natural language processing and machine learning to analyze over 500,000 patient records from Dutch general practices. The AI models were trained to detect subtle language patterns and early risk markers five months before a formal lung cancer diagnosis . This system learns from the full richness of a patient's medical history, providing a more accurate prediction tool than traditional prediction tools.


How Well the AI Performs and What It Means for You

Study analyzed 2,386 confirmed lung cancer cases from over 525,000 patients aged 40 and older. The AI, based on text and structured data, achieved high accuracy, flagging 62% of lung cancer patients up to 4 months earlier than standard practice. This tool could help doctors act before the disease advances, reducing the need for further checks. The simpler model performed just as well as the more complex one, making it a powerful tool for early detection.

References:
  1. Artificial intelligence in lung cancer screening: Detection, classification, prediction, and prognosis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38581113/)


Source-Amsterdam University Medical Center
