Early Lung Cancer Detection: NeXT Personal Blood Test

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 20 2025 4:40 PM

NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy test offers early lung cancer detection through ctDNA analysis, improving survival predictions and personalized treatment.

Early Lung Cancer Detection: NeXT Personal Blood Test
Highlights:
  • NeXT Personal liquid biopsy enables early lung cancer detection by identifying ctDNA in blood with high sensitivity
  • High-quality tumor samples were used for precise genomic sequencing
  • The test reliably detects ctDNA, predicting survival outcomes and aiding personalized cancer treatment
Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Early detection of lung cancer is important to increase the chances of survival. Traditional methods like low-dose CT scan (LDCT), x-ray, and ultrasound are used for diagnosis (1 Trusted Source
Ultrasensitive ctDNA detection for preoperative disease stratification in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma

Go to source).
Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive test that can analyze bodily fluids for cancer detection at early stages. NeXT Personal is a highly sensitive blood test that can detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood.


NeXT Personal: Early Cancer Detection Made Easy

The test can help doctors understand cancer cells' behavior, predict its spread, and find a suitable treatment. It can detect early-stage cancers, like lung cancer, where the amount of ctDNA is very low.

By detecting ctDNA at extremely low levels in cancer patients, the NeXT Personal test showed that it could worsen the condition. The test predicted the overall survival (OS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS), making it a powerful tool for understanding how likely someone is susceptible after surgery or treatment.


Ethical Study on Lung Cancer

The study was conducted ethically, following all necessary guidelines. Patients with stage I–IIIB non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have to undergo surgery were selected for the study. Consent was obtained from all patients and their data was anonymized for privacy concerns.

Tumor tissue samples were collected and preserved by formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and fresh frozen (FF). Over time, the quality of some FFPE samples declined due to DNA degradation. The data was checked for its reliability.


Genomic Sequencing for Personalized Cancer Care

The genome was sequenced using advanced DNA technology to find specific mutations that can cause cancer. This information was used to personalize treatment for each patient.

Customized panels were developed to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in patients’ blood. These panels targeted specific mutations unique to each patient’s cancer. The technique had high sensitivity enough to detect very low levels of ctDNA.


ctDNA Testing: Tracking Cancer with Precision

Different factors like the amount of input DNA and sequencing depth were analyzed to ensure reliable results. DNA signals from normal cells were removed to focus only on cancer-related DNA.

The test showed strong accuracy in detecting ctDNA in the blood. The results were consistent regardless of the amount of DNA used in testing or the sequence depth making it a promising tool for monitoring cancer progression, treatment, and detecting recurrence early.

Reference:
  1. Ultrasensitive ctDNA detection for preoperative disease stratification in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03216-y)


Source-Medindia


