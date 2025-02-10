About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Lung Cancer Without Smoking?

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Feb 10 2025 4:24 PM

Lung cancer is not just a smoker's disease anymore. Air pollution is emerging as a major risk factor, especially in cities. Protect your lungs, and breathe clean!

Highlights:
  • Pollution in the air, especially in cities and industrial areas, is filled with tiny particles that can enter the lungs
  • Smoking is a major cause, lung cancer can also occur in people who have never smoked
  • Wear a mask in highly polluted areas, especially if you have existing respiratory problems
Lung cancer has long been thought to be caused primarily by smoking, but in recent years, more and more cases are being found in people who have never smoked (1 Trusted Source
Estimated worldwide variation and trends in incidence of lung cancer by histological subtype in 2022 and over time: a population-based study

Go to source).
This increases the concerns about other possible causes, with air pollution being a significant factor. Pollution in the air, especially in cities and industrial areas, is filled with tiny particles that can enter the lungs and cause serious health problems, including cancer.


What is Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer is a condition where abnormal cells in the lungs grow uncontrollably and have the potential to spread to other parts of the body. While smoking is a major cause, lung cancer can also occur in people who have never smoked. In these cases, environmental factors like air pollution are believed to play a big role.


How Air Pollution Affects the Lungs

Air pollution contains harmful substances such as:
  • Particulate Matter (PM2.5): Tiny particles that are small enough to enter deep into the lungs.
  • Toxic Gases: Substances like nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, are released from cars and factories.
  • Chemical Pollutants: Harmful compounds released from burning fuel, industrial waste, and household activities.
When we breathe in polluted air, these substances can damage lung cells over time. This can lead to chronic irritation, inflammation, and eventually cancer in some people.


Who is at Risk for Lung Cancer?

People who live in areas with high air pollution are at greater risk. Some groups are more vulnerable than others. People living in big cities where pollution from vehicles and industries is high.

Women are affected more often by lung cancer unrelated to smoking. People with lung conditions like asthma or chronic bronchitis may be more susceptible. Indoor pollution such as smoke from cooking fuels has a higher risk.


Air Pollution and Lung Cancer

Polluted air contains fine particles that can enter the lungs and trigger long-term damage. Over time, these particles can change the way lung cells function, sometimes leading to uncontrolled cell growth, which is what happens in cancer. Unlike smoking-related lung cancer, which often affects larger airways, pollution-related lung cancer tends to develop deeper in the lungs.

Although we cannot completely avoid air pollution, there are ways to reduce exposure:
  • Stay indoors on high-pollution days and use air purifiers at home if possible.
  • Wear a mask in highly polluted areas, especially if you have existing respiratory problems.
  • Support policies for cleaner air, such as reducing industrial emissions and promoting green energy sources.
  • Choose cleaner transportation options like public transit, cycling, or electric vehicles.
  • Maintain good lung health through exercise, a healthy diet, and regular medical check-ups.
Lung cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer, and its rise among non-smokers is alarming. Many people may not realize that they are at risk simply by breathing in polluted air. Understanding the dangers and taking steps to improve air quality, we can protect ourselves and future generations from this serious health threat.

Reference:
  1. Estimated worldwide variation and trends in incidence of lung cancer by histological subtype in 2022 and over time: a population-based study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(24)00428-4/abstract)


Source-Medindia


