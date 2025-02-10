Lung Cancer Without Smoking?

Lung cancer is not just a smoker's disease anymore. Air pollution is emerging as a major risk factor, especially in cities. Protect your lungs, and breathe clean!

Highlights: Pollution in the air, especially in cities and industrial areas, is filled with tiny particles that can enter the lungs

Smoking is a major cause, lung cancer can also occur in people who have never smoked

Wear a mask in highly polluted areas, especially if you have existing respiratory problems

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Estimated worldwide variation and trends in incidence of lung cancer by histological subtype in 2022 and over time: a population-based study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Fine particles in polluted air can enter deep into your lungs, increasing the risk of lung cancer even if you have never smoked. #cleanairmatters #lungcancerawareness #medindia’

Fine particles in polluted air can enter deep into your lungs, increasing the risk of lung cancer even if you have never smoked. #cleanairmatters #lungcancerawareness #medindia’

Advertisement

What is Lung Cancer?

Advertisement

How Air Pollution Affects the Lungs

Particulate Matter (PM2.5): Tiny particles that are small enough to enter deep into the lungs.

Tiny particles that are small enough to enter deep into the lungs. Toxic Gases: Substances like nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, are released from cars and factories.

Substances like nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, are released from cars and factories. Chemical Pollutants: Harmful compounds released from burning fuel, industrial waste, and household activities.

Advertisement

Who is at Risk for Lung Cancer?

Air Pollution and Lung Cancer

Stay indoors on high-pollution days and use air purifiers at home if possible.

Wear a mask in highly polluted areas, especially if you have existing respiratory problems.

Support policies for cleaner air, such as reducing industrial emissions and promoting green energy sources.

Choose cleaner transportation options like public transit, cycling, or electric vehicles.

Maintain good lung health through exercise, a healthy diet, and regular medical check-ups.

Estimated worldwide variation and trends in incidence of lung cancer by histological subtype in 2022 and over time: a population-based study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(24)00428-4/abstract)