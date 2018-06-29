After reaching a ripe of 105, the odds of living become steady, i.e., chances of dying slow down finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Science Journal.

After Reaching the Age of 105, the Odds of Living Level Out

‘If you can survive the perilous 90s and make it to 105 then death rates can level out and this can make you a supercentenarian’

Researchers tracked the death trajectories of nearly 4,000 residents of Italy who were aged 105 and older between 2009 and 2015. They found that the chances of survival for these longevity warriors plateaued once they made it past 105.The findings, to be published in the June 29 issue of the journal Science, challenge previous research that claims the human lifespan has a final cut-off point. To date, the oldest human on record, Jeanne Calment of France, died in 1997 at age 122."Our data tell us that there is no fixed limit to the human lifespan yet in sight," said senior study author Kenneth Wachter, a UC Berkeley professor emeritus of demography and statistics. "Not only do we see mortality rates that stop getting worse with age, we see them getting slightly better over time."Specifically, the results show thatThe trajectory for nonagenarians is less forgiving. For example, the study found thatOverall, Wachter and fellow researchers tracked the mortality rate of 3,836 Italians -- supercentenarians and semi-supercentenarians - born between 1896 and 1910 using the latest data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics.They credit the Institute for reliably tracking extreme ages due to a national validation system that measures age at the time of death to the nearest day: "These are the best data for extreme-age longevity yet assembled," Wachter said.As humans live into their 80s and 90s, mortality rates surge due to frailty and a higher risk of such ailments as heart disease, dementia, stroke, cancer, and pneumonia. Evolutionary demographers like Wachter and study co-author James Vaupel theorize that those who survive to do so because of demographic selection and natural selection. Frail people tend to die earlier while robust people, or those who are genetically blessed, can live to extreme ages, they say.Wachter notes that similar lifecycle patterns have been found in other species, such as flies and worms."What do we have in common with flies and worms?" he asked. "One thing at least: We are all products of evolution."Source: Eurekalert