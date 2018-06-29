medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

After Reaching the Age of 105, the Odds of Living Level Out

by Rishika Gupta on  June 29, 2018 at 1:39 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After reaching a ripe of 105, the odds of living become steady, i.e., chances of dying slow down finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Science Journal.
After Reaching the Age of 105, the Odds of Living Level Out
After Reaching the Age of 105, the Odds of Living Level Out

Researchers tracked the death trajectories of nearly 4,000 residents of Italy who were aged 105 and older between 2009 and 2015. They found that the chances of survival for these longevity warriors plateaued once they made it past 105.

The findings, to be published in the June 29 issue of the journal Science, challenge previous research that claims the human lifespan has a final cut-off point. To date, the oldest human on record, Jeanne Calment of France, died in 1997 at age 122.

"Our data tell us that there is no fixed limit to the human lifespan yet in sight," said senior study author Kenneth Wachter, a UC Berkeley professor emeritus of demography and statistics. "Not only do we see mortality rates that stop getting worse with age, we see them getting slightly better over time."

Specifically, the results show that people between the ages of 105 and 109, known as semi-supercentenarians, had a 50/50 chance of dying within the year and an expected further lifespan of 1.5 years. That life expectancy rate was projected to be the same for 110-year-olds, or supercentenarians, hence the plateau.

The trajectory for nonagenarians is less forgiving. For example, the study found that Italian women born in 1904 who reached age 90 had a 15 percent chance of dying within the next year, and six years, on average, to live. If they made it to 95, their odds of dying within a year increased to 24 percent and their life expectancy from that point on dropped to 3.7 years.

Overall, Wachter and fellow researchers tracked the mortality rate of 3,836 Italians -- supercentenarians and semi-supercentenarians - born between 1896 and 1910 using the latest data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics.

They credit the Institute for reliably tracking extreme ages due to a national validation system that measures age at the time of death to the nearest day: "These are the best data for extreme-age longevity yet assembled," Wachter said.

As humans live into their 80s and 90s, mortality rates surge due to frailty and a higher risk of such ailments as heart disease, dementia, stroke, cancer, and pneumonia. Evolutionary demographers like Wachter and study co-author James Vaupel theorize that those who survive to do so because of demographic selection and natural selection. Frail people tend to die earlier while robust people, or those who are genetically blessed, can live to extreme ages, they say.

Wachter notes that similar lifecycle patterns have been found in other species, such as flies and worms.

"What do we have in common with flies and worms?" he asked. "One thing at least: We are all products of evolution."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Exercise Improves Life Quality of Those Living in Care Homes for the Elderly

Exercise Improves Life Quality of Those Living in Care Homes for the Elderly

The Ageing-On research group developed a programme to improve the life quality of elderly people who are in residential care.

Gout may Increase Dementia Risk in Elderly

Gout may Increase Dementia Risk in Elderly

Gout is a common condition caused by the deposition of crystals of uric acid in a joint increases dementia risk in elderly.

Elderly Prefer Easy-to-use Technology To Help Them Take Their Medication

Elderly Prefer Easy-to-use Technology To Help Them Take Their Medication

The elderly feel technology that can help them take their medications, could be helpful, however it should also be familiar to them, easy-to-use, reveals a new study by Queen Mary University of London and University of Cambridge.

New Wristband to Help Predict and Prevent Falls in Elderly

New Wristband to Help Predict and Prevent Falls in Elderly

Novel device based on BMW's assembly line technology that hopes to improve navigation and prevent an impending fall, according to a new study.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...