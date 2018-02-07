Sixty girls in a Zarbia Girl School in Afghanistan's Eastern Parwan Province have been mysteriously poisoned. They were rushed to the hospital right after the incident.

Afghanistan's Eastern Province Reports Mysterious Poisoning of 60 School Girls

The incident occurred in on Sunday morning, said provincial police spokesman Salim Nuri without providing more details.Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Parwan's Education Department Nizamudin Rahimi described the cause for poisoning as drinking toxic water from a nearby canal, saying all the affected students have been taken to a hospital in the provincial capital of Charikar.An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact reason, he added.Abdul Jalil, head of the Health Department in Charikar, said that around 100 ailing students of a school had been taken to a hospital for medical treatment in Charikar on Sunday.Parts of Parwan province have been the scene of the Taliban-led insurgency over the past few years.Source: IANS