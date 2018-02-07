medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Afghanistan's Eastern Province Reports Mysterious Poisoning of 60 School Girls

by Rishika Gupta on  July 2, 2018 at 5:22 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sixty girls in a Zarbia Girl School in Afghanistan's Eastern Parwan Province have been mysteriously poisoned. They were rushed to the hospital right after the incident.
Afghanistan's Eastern Province Reports Mysterious Poisoning of 60 School Girls
Afghanistan's Eastern Province Reports Mysterious Poisoning of 60 School Girls

The incident occurred in on Sunday morning, said provincial police spokesman Salim Nuri without providing more details.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Parwan's Education Department Nizamudin Rahimi described the cause for poisoning as drinking toxic water from a nearby canal, saying all the affected students have been taken to a hospital in the provincial capital of Charikar.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact reason, he added.

Abdul Jalil, head of the Health Department in Charikar, said that around 100 ailing students of a school had been taken to a hospital for medical treatment in Charikar on Sunday.

Parts of Parwan province have been the scene of the Taliban-led insurgency over the past few years.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Beware: Your Kitchen Towels can Cause Food Poisoning

Beware: Your Kitchen Towels can Cause Food Poisoning

Kitchen towels or tea towels that are contaminated with bacteria from human feces can contribute to the growth of potential pathogens that cause food poisoning and could put the entire household at risk.

Parents Cite Restaurants as the Most Common Cause of Food Poisoning

Parents Cite Restaurants as the Most Common Cause of Food Poisoning

Alarmingly, only one-fourth of the parents have been found to check health inspections of restaurants they are about to visit, finds a National poll.

Risk of Chocolate Poisoning in Dogs Peaks at Christmas

Risk of Chocolate Poisoning in Dogs Peaks at Christmas

As households stock up on festive treats during the Christmas period, researchers are warning of a "significant peak" in the risk of chocolate poisoning in dogs.

Repeated Food Poisoning Triggers Chronic Inflammation

Repeated Food Poisoning Triggers Chronic Inflammation

Recurrent stomach infection progressively disables host protection against intestinal inflammation. Repeated food poisoning triggers chronic disease.

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.

More News on:

Organophosphorus Poisoning Poisoning 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...