medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Beware: Your Kitchen Towels can Cause Food Poisoning

by Hannah Joy on  June 11, 2018 at 11:07 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kitchen towels contaminated with bacteria from human feces can contribute to the growth of potential pathogens that cause food poisoning.
Beware: Your Kitchen Towels can Cause Food Poisoning
Beware: Your Kitchen Towels can Cause Food Poisoning

The findings showed that the towels used for wiping utensils, drying hands, holding hot utensils, wiping/cleaning surfaces, had a higher bacterial count.

Coliforms (Escherichia coli) was found to be higher in humid towels, multipurpose towels and in towels from families having non-vegetarian diets.

The presence of these potential pathogens from the kitchen towels indicates that they could be responsible for cross-contamination in the kitchen and could lead to food poisoning, the researchers said.

"Our study demonstrates that the family composition and hygienic practices in the kitchen affected the microbial load of kitchen towels," said lead author Susheela D. Biranjia-Hurdoyal, senior lecturer, at the University of Mauritius.

"We also found that diet, type of use and moist kitchen towels could be very important in promoting the growth of potential pathogens responsible for food poisoning," she added.

Further, S. aureus was isolated at a higher rate from families of lower socio-economic status and those with children.

Coliform and S. aureus were detected at significantly higher prevalence from families with non-vegetarian diets.

Escherichia coli is a normal flora of human intestine and it is released in large numbers in human feces. The presence of Escherichia coli indicates possible fecal contamination and lack of hygiene practices.

"The data indicated that unhygienic practices while handling non-vegetarian food could be common in the kitchen," Biranjia-Hurdoyal said.

For the study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology in Georgia, the team collected total of 100 kitchen towels after one month of use.

Out of these 49 percent had bacterial growth which increased in number with extended family, presence on children and increasing family size.

Out of these 49 samples positive for bacterial growth, 36.7 percent grew coliforms, 36.7 percent Enterococcus spp and 14.3 percent S. aureus.

"Humid towels and multipurpose usage of kitchen towels should be discouraged. Bigger families with children and elderly members should be especially vigilant to hygiene in the kitchen," Biranjia-Hurdoyal suggested.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Parents Cite Restaurants as the Most Common Cause of Food Poisoning

Parents Cite Restaurants as the Most Common Cause of Food Poisoning

Alarmingly, only one-fourth of the parents have been found to check health inspections of restaurants they are about to visit, finds a National poll.

Repeated Food Poisoning Triggers Chronic Inflammation

Repeated Food Poisoning Triggers Chronic Inflammation

Recurrent stomach infection progressively disables host protection against intestinal inflammation. Repeated food poisoning triggers chronic disease.

Pathogenic Bacterium Found in Shellfish Cause Food Poisoning

Pathogenic Bacterium Found in Shellfish Cause Food Poisoning

When humans eat raw or undercooked shellfish contaminated with Vibrio parahaemolyticus , the bacteria use bile salts as a signal to release toxins.

Food Poisoning Claims 4 Lives in Bihar, Food Samples Sent for Testing

Food Poisoning Claims 4 Lives in Bihar, Food Samples Sent for Testing

A police officer said that the girls died soon after eating the food, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for a postmortem examination.

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning

Consuming foods that have been contaminated with pathogens such as E.coli, Salmonella or Campylobacter, can cause food poisoning.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Organophosphorus Poisoning Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Poisoning Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning Food Safety for Health Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...