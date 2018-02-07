medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Four Fall Sick After Undercooked Chicken was Served on the Train

by Rishika Gupta on  July 2, 2018 at 5:29 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After eating the undercooked chicken served by the vendors in the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express, four people fell ill.
Four Fall Sick After Undercooked Chicken was Served on the Train
Four Fall Sick After Undercooked Chicken was Served on the Train

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation -- which deals with catering, tourism and online ticketing of Indian Railways -- said that they have decided to discontinue with the service of the third-party vendor responsible for serving food on the train and will levy a hefty fine on him.

"Around four passengers were served undercooked chicken onboard the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express on Saturday night. The passengers complained of uneasiness while a teenager fell ill after eating food," IRCTC General Manager Debasish Chandra said.

"We have decided to cancel the licence of vendor Krishna Enterprise and also impose a hefty fine," he said.

"Passengers are safe and sound. We are internally investigating the matter," the official added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Food Poisoning Risk from Undercooked Chicken

Food Poisoning Risk from Undercooked Chicken

Undercooked chicken or duck liver pate can cause food poisoning, warn health experts.

Food-Borne Illness-Causing Bacterium Campylobacter Jejuni Triggers Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Food-Borne Illness-Causing Bacterium Campylobacter Jejuni Triggers Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder which is caused by bacteria and viruses. A bacterium in undercooked chicken has been found to trigger the disease.

Disinfectant Wipes can Eliminate Risk of Campylobacter Food Poisoning by 99.2%

Disinfectant Wipes can Eliminate Risk of Campylobacter Food Poisoning by 99.2%

Washing hands and using disinfectant wipes in the kitchen after preparing poultry can almost eliminate the risk of food poisoning caused by harmful bacteria.

55-Year-Old and Her Grand Children Succumb to Food Poisoning in Tripura, India

55-Year-Old and Her Grand Children Succumb to Food Poisoning in Tripura, India

Five people of a same family fell victim to food poisoning after taking food prepared with wild potato and out of the five, three of them died on Friday night.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...