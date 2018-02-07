Four Fall Sick After Undercooked Chicken was Served on the Train

After eating the undercooked chicken served by the vendors in the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express, four people fell ill.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation -- which deals with catering, tourism and online ticketing of Indian Railways -- said that they have decided to discontinue with the service of the third-party vendor responsible for serving food on the train and will levy a hefty fine on him.



‘The passengers have been reported to be safe and sound assures a railway official. Further investigations are still going on. ’ "Around four passengers were served undercooked chicken onboard the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express on Saturday night. The passengers complained of uneasiness while a teenager fell ill after eating food," IRCTC General Manager Debasish Chandra said.



"We have decided to cancel the licence of vendor Krishna Enterprise and also impose a hefty fine," he said.



"Passengers are safe and sound. We are internally investigating the matter," the official added.



