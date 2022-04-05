About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Adolescents’ Diet Quality is Neither Healthy Nor Sustainable: Study

by Hannah Joy on May 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Adolescents’ Diet Quality is Neither Healthy Nor Sustainable: Study

Adolescents across the West Midlands region of the UK were found to be following an unhealthy and unsustainable diet, reveals a new study.

The new research was presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Maastricht, Netherlands. The study is by Dr Ankita Gupta and colleagues from the University of Birmingham, UK.

European Diets Need to Change to Reduce Climate Impact: Study
European Diets Need to Change to Reduce Climate Impact: Study
Global food system is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions.
Advertisement


What is EAT-Lancet Diet?

In 2019, The EAT-Lancet Commission called for a broad dietary change that would take into account both human and planetary health to ensure that future food systems can sustainably and nutritiously feed the estimated population of 10 billion people in 2050.

The EAT-Lancet planetary health diet stipulates daily intakes of different foods, and consists of a lot of whole grains, vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds and pulses (peas, beans and lentils), and substantially less meat, sugar and saturated fat compared with current consumption.
Environmentally Sustainable Diet Linked to Health Benefits: Study
Environmentally Sustainable Diet Linked to Health Benefits: Study
Malmö diet and cancer study: New EAT-Lancet diet has been developed that provides many health benefits.
Advertisement

"Following the EAT-Lancet reference diet means eating plant-based foods on most days with small amounts of meat and fish. Ultra-processed foods, such as soft drinks, frozen dinners and reconstituted meats and sugars are mostly avoided", explains Gupta.

Benefits of EAT-Lancet Diet

The benefits of adopting a planetary health diet include reducing deaths and illness from cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cancer, as well as reducing ecological footprints and greenhouse gas production. However, the extent to which adolescents in the UK meet the requirements for a healthy and sustainable diet is unknown.

How does EAT-Lancet Diet Affect Adolescents?

To find out more, the researchers set out to compare the diets of adolescents who participated in the Birmingham Food provision, cUlture and Environment in secondary schooLs (FUEL) study—that is examining the national School Food Standards and related national policy in secondary schools across the West Midlands—with the EAT-Lancet planetary health diet.

They analyzed cross-sectional data from 16 schools including 942 pupils between the ages of 11 and 15 years, collected as part of the FUEL study. Pupils were asked to complete two questionnaires, which were repeated 2-4 weeks later—one collecting demographic data (eg, ethnicity, age, sex, home postcode), and the other asking about the food and drinks they had consumed in the past 24 hours.

Food intake (grams/day) was calculated for the food groups outlined in the EAT-Lancet diet. The researchers then calculated the proportion of pupils meeting each dietary recommendation from the planetary health diet (see table in notes to editors).

The researchers found that average consumption of free sugar (that includes table sugar, the sugar added to food and drinks, and found naturally in fruit juices, syrups and honey), potatoes, red meat (beef, lamb, pork), and chicken and other poultry, exceeded the daily intake recommended by the EAT-Lancet diet.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of pupils consumed more than the daily maximum recommended 31g (about seven teaspoons) of free sugar, and almost a third (31%) ate more than the maximum recommended 58g of chicken and processed poultry (equivalent to four McDonald's chicken nuggets) and potatoes (100g).

In addition, the average intake of fruit, vegetables, dairy, wholegrains, legumes and fish fell below the recommended intake, with 70% of adolescents not consuming the recommended 100g of fruit per day (equivalent to one apple), and over 90% not eating the recommended 200g of vegetables.

"Governments and dietary guidelines need to acknowledge that a third of adolescents in the UK have overweight or obesity, and consider interventions that focus on transforming food systems, changing food policy and supporting diets that benefit both young people's health and the planet", says Gupta.

"For many young people living in the UK and other western countries, eating according to the planetary health diet will entail a major change, and it will take time to change our eating habits. Schools are where children spend most of their time, making this a crucial setting for programmes, strategies, and policies that alter the food environment by shaping the choices available and the options they choose. We tend to stick to the dietary habits we develop as children."



Source: Eurekalert
Universal Diet Too Costly for 1.6 Billion People: Study
Universal Diet Too Costly for 1.6 Billion People: Study
 EAT-Lancet diet was recommended to ensure that our future food systems can sustainably and nutritiously feed the estimated population of 10 billion people in 2050. However, the cost of the diet exceeds daily per capita income in many low-income countries.
Advertisement

People Choose Healthy and Sustainable Lunches Labeled
People Choose Healthy and Sustainable Lunches Labeled 'green'
 People are likely to choose healthier and more sustainable canteen meals if they are labelled with a traffic light system.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
View all
Recommended Reading
Atkins DietAtkins Diet
Bulimia NervosaBulimia Nervosa
Diet Pills Diet Pills
Low Carbohydrate DietLow Carbohydrate Diet
Macrobiotic DietMacrobiotic Diet
Negative Calorie DietNegative Calorie Diet
South Beach DietSouth Beach Diet
The Cabbage DietThe Cabbage Diet
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Macrobiotic Diet 

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Doctor The Essence of Yoga Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Iron Intake Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Interaction Checker A-Z Drug Brands in India

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close