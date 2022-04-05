About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Mental Illness Plays With Your Mind and Heart

by Hannah Joy on May 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM
Mental illness can put you at an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, reveals a new study.

Link between Mental Illness and Blood Pressure

University of South Australia scientists have uncovered another reason why society should be paying more attention to mental health: it is closely aligned to blood pressure and heart rate variations.

‘Friendship Benches’ Help Reduce Mental Illness in Developing Countries
‘Friendship Benches’ Help Reduce Mental Illness in Developing Countries
Friendship Bench is an innovative approach that significantly improves the lives of millions of people with moderate and severe mental health illness.
A new study published in BioMedical Engineering draws a link between mental illness and widely fluctuating blood pressure, which can lead to cardiovascular disease and organ damage.

UniSA researcher Dr. Renly Lim and colleagues from Malaysian universities say there is clear evidence that mental illness interferes with the body's autonomic functions, including blood pressure, heart rate, temperature and breathing.
Tailored Weight-loss Programmes Aid People With Mental Illness
Tailored Weight-loss Programmes Aid People With Mental Illness
 With the help of a tailored weight-loss programme, people with serious mental illness can attain weight loss and stay healthy.
"We reviewed 12 studies on people with anxiety, depression and panic disorders and found that, regardless of age, mental illness is significantly associated with greater blood pressure variations during the day," Dr. Lim says.

"We also found that for people who are mentally ill, their heart rate does not adapt to external stressors as it should.

"Contrary to what many people think, a healthy heart is not one that beats like a metronome. Instead, it should adjust to withstand environmental and psychological challenges. A constantly changing heart rate is actually a sign of good health."

Reduced heart rate variation (HRV)

is common in people with mental illness and indicates that the body's stress response is poor, exacerbating the negative effects of chronic stress.

Unlike a person's heart rate - how many times a heart beats in a minute - which is usually consistent, HRV is more complex and is the time between two heartbeats, which should change according to external stressors.

"What we aim for is not a constantly changing heart rate but a high heart rate variation. This is achieved through a healthy diet, exercise, low stress and good mental health."

Low HRV occurs when a person's body is in fight-or-flight mode,

is easily stressed and common in people with chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and mental health problems.

While large blood pressure variations (BPV) during the day are not ideal, at night the systolic pressure should dip by between 10-20 percent to allow the heart to rest. The researchers found that in people with mental health issues, their blood pressure does not drop sufficiently at night.

The reduced dipping - under 10 percent - can be caused by many factors, including autonomic dysfunction, poor quality of sleep and disrupted circadian rhythms that regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

"The takeout from this study is that we need to pay more attention to the physical impacts of mental illness," Dr. Lim says.

"It is a major global burden, affecting between 11-18 percent (one billion) of people worldwide. Since mental illness can contribute to the deterioration of heart and blood pressure regulation, early therapeutic intervention is essential."



Source: Eurekalert
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
 Men may have an increased risk of mental illness when confronted with relationship breakdowns. Marital separation increases the risk of male suicide.
Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
 Urinary incontinence is the unintentional leak of urine caused by the loss of bladder control. Women with urinary incontinence experience high levels of depression and low self-worth.
What's New on Medindia
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Recommended Reading
AnosognosiaAnosognosia
Mind-wanderingMind-wandering
Shared Psychosis DisorderShared Psychosis Disorder
Somatoform DisordersSomatoform Disorders
Spirituality and Mental HealthSpirituality and Mental Health
