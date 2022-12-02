About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

European Diets Need to Change to Reduce Climate Impact: Study

by Hannah Joy on February 12, 2022 at 7:26 PM
Font : A-A+

European Diets Need to Change to Reduce Climate Impact: Study

EAT-Lancet diet needs to reduce animal-source foods like red meat and increase in vegetables, legumes and nuts to change the climate, reveals a new Cornell University research.

As climate change gains force, the foods people choose to eat are increasingly tipping the balance towards ecological harm.

Advertisement


The article, "Circularity in Animal Production Requires a Change in the EAT-Lancet Diet in Europe," published in Nature Food, shows the complex connections between animal agriculture, European food choices and the impacts on a rapidly warming planet.

"The foods societies produce and eat today have a climatic ripple effect that extends far into the future," said study co-author Mario Herrero, professor of sustainable food systems and global change at Cornell. "It's imperative that we reimagine how food is produced if we are to stave off the worst impacts of global climate change."
Advertisement

Senior author of the paper is Hannah van Zanten, visiting professor of global development at Cornell and associate professor at Wageningen University.

In the paper, the scientists found that feeding European livestock low-opportunity-cost biomass (LCB) - that is, food from leftovers suitable for livestock but not human consumption - could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31% and the amount of land devoted to agriculture by 42%. But those environmental gains would only be achieved if Europeans reduce and shift the kinds of animal proteins they consume.

The global food system is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions. Roughly 25% of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions are from agriculture; resource-intensive foods like meat are a major contributor to overall emissions.

Globally, about 40% of all arable land is dedicated to growing high-quality feed for farm animals. Circular food systems attempt to avoid feeding livestock foods suitable for humans, instead prioritizing LCBs or other food waste streams, and reducing the overall environmental impact.

In 2019, the EAT-Lancet Commission proposed a planet-friendly diet to satisfy both individual daily nutritional requirements while protecting long-term environmental sustainability. The EAT-Lancet diet called for reductions in animal-source foods like red meat and increases in vegetables, legumes and nuts.

"Those dietary guidelines recommend poultry meat over foods derived from cows and pigs. But circular food systems - which prioritize the use of arable land to produce food for humans — are most optimized for production of milk, beef and pork, conflicting with the EAT-Lancet dietary guidelines," said Ben van Selm, first author of the study and a doctoral student from Wageningen.

In the paper, van Selm and colleagues found that the EAT-Lancet diet could be achieved if the food system utilized farm animals fed strict LCB, but doing so would require a shift in the kinds of animal-proteins Europeans consume.

That tension between the EAT-Lancet guidelines and circular food systems suggests that dietary recommendations will require continual modifications as agricultural innovations change the balance between food production and environmental damage, Herrero said.

"Circularity in our food systems has the immense potential to decouple livestock from land by utilizing livestock low-opportunity-cost biomass and other food waste streams," Herrero said. "Modifying food consumption and waste patterns are central to achieving healthier diets while increasing the sustainability of food systems."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Indian Doctors Treat Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac O...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
Lower consumption of animal-based products such as meat, dairy and eggs and adopting a vegan ......
Veganism is the Latest Hottest Trend in Israel
Veganism is the Latest Hottest Trend in Israel
Vegan food is everywhere. Every restaurant has a vegan option. Veganism is the latest hottest trend ...
Consequences of Veganism in Kids
Consequences of Veganism in Kids
Study shows that children who follow a vegan diet were found to have lower Vitamin D levels ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)