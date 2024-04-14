Retention Ponds: A Solution to Reduce Tyre Particle Pollution

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Mitigating Tyre Particle Pollution

Retention ponds and wetlands built within large road projects serve as effective measures in mitigating pollution stemming from tire particles, a significant concern for both human health and the environment. (Data shows about six millionThese are not only harmful to human health but also to the environment.Scientists from the universities of Plymouth and Newcastle in the UK analyzed samples collected alongside some of the busiest routes in South West England and the Midlands, many used by more than 100,000 vehicles each day.Tyre particles were discovered in each of the 70 samples taken. However, the presence of wetlands and retention ponds led to an average reduction of almost 75 percent in the mass of tyre wear particles being discharged into aquatic waters. This provided protection for rivers and the ocean beyond."Retention ponds and wetlands are constructed as part of highways projects primarily to attenuate flow and prevent downstream flooding, but also to remove pollutants," said lead author Florence Parker-Jurd, Associate Research Fellow at the University of Plymouth.Further, the new study showed that the tyre wear particles significantly outweighed other forms of microplastics, such as plastic fibres and fragments, in the samples collected but that they were also removed in far greater quantities. The researchers noted that the study has international significance as to the most effective ways to mitigate against the potential impacts of tyre pollution on a global scale.Source-IANS