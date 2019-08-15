medindia

Link Between Air Pollutants and Emphysema Progression Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2019 at 11:10 AM Respiratory Disease News
Exposure to outdoor air pollutants was found to be associated with change in emphysema and lung function, stated new study.
Link Between Air Pollutants and Emphysema Progression Discovered
The study included 7,071 participants from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis studies conducted in six U.S. metropolitan regions (New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Baltimore; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and St. Paul, Minnesota).

Computed tomographic (CT) scans were used to assess changes in emphysema (measured for density as a percentage of lung pixels) and lung function testing was done. Levels of outdoor air pollutants (ozone, fine particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen and black carbon) at each participant's home were estimated.

Ambient ozone exposure, but not the other pollutants, also was associated with decline in lung function.

Limitations of the study include that outdoor air pollutant concentrations may not reflect everything about an individual's air pollutant exposures, and outdoor concentrations don't explain all of the variations in concentrations of pollutants indoors, where most people spend the majority of their time.

Authors: Joel D. Kaufman, M.D., M.P.H., University of Washington, Seattle, and coauthors (doi:10.1001/jama.2019.10255)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

