Yogurt Consumption Helps Lower Diabetes Risk

Maximizing Yogurt's Health Benefits

Regular plain yogurt consumption may aid in lowering diabetes risk () and reducing insulin resistance.Based on limited scientific evidence, the regulatory body said that "at least three servings of yoghurt per week may reduce the risk of Type-2 Diabetes (T2D) incidence for the general population", revealed a study published in the journalHowever, "yoghurt will not cure or treat people with T2D", said researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, US, in the paper. Speaking to IANS, Vandana Verma, Principal Dietitian at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that the approval of yoghurt for managing blood sugar is due to its probiotic content, which promotes gut health."The gut microbiome plays a vital role in regulating glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity, essential for blood sugar management. Probiotics in yoghurt may enhance these functions, making it potentially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or at risk of it," she said.However, she emphasized that all yoghurts are not equal. "Some may lack probiotics or contain added sugars, reducing their health benefits. Opting for plain yoghurt with live cultures and avoiding added sugars is preferred.Yoghurt is a product of high nutritional value and a rich source of nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and minerals as well as beneficial microbes. Further, eating yoghurt helps change the microbiota and ecosystem of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).Besides fighting off diabetes, the presence of Lactobacillus casei, Streptococcus thermophilus, and Bifidobacterium species in yoghurt boosts immunity, reduces obesity, and keeps the liver healthy.“These metabolites may prove anti-inflammatory and may change immunity by modulating IL-1 and IL-6. Decreased visceral fat and obesity can reduce insulin resistance, also modulated by cytokines, resulting in fewer new-onset diabetes cases and less non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD)," Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director - Internal Medicine at the C.K. Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, told IANS.Source-IANS