Short-Term PM2.5: Hidden Killer in Urban Air Pollution

Estimates of global mortality burden associated with short-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5)



Eastern Asia's Deadly Air: PM2.5's Urban Impact Exposed



Did You Know?

The major causes of urban air pollution are from manufacturing, combustion engines, motor cars, cooking firewood, the construction industry, and dust. These sources emit poisonous gases into the atmosphere such as particulate matter (PM2.5), CO2, CO, SO2, NOX, and PM10.

Global Air Pollution Spikes: A Lethal Crisis Unveiled

Asia accounted for approximately 65.2% of global mortality due to short-term PM2.5 exposure

Africa 17.0%

Europe 12.1%

The Americas 5.6%

Oceania 0.1%

Estimates of global mortality burden associated with short-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2·5) - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(24)00003-2/fulltext)

