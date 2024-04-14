Depression Increases Breast Cancer Mortality Risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Examining Depression's Impact on Breast Cancer Survival and Quality of Life



In breast cancer () patients, depression significantly heightens mortality risk. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among females and a leading global cause of death.For the study, researchers from Russia analyzed several studies on the impact of depression on the survival rates and quality of life for women diagnosed with breast cancer, between 1977 and 2018. Among patients with early-stage (stage I & II) cancer and depression, a 2-2.5-fold spike was seen with breast cancer-specific and all-cause mortality.The study observed aOverall, both depression and anxiety were found to negatively impact survival rates and reduce the quality of life for patients with breast cancer.“There are still no universal methods for the screening of this mental health condition. It is likely that psychotherapy and antidepressant treatment may reduce the risk of psychological distress, but further research in this area is needed,” said Ilgiz G. Gataullin, Professor of the Department of Oncology, Radiology and Palliative Medicine of the Kazan State Medical Academy, Russia.Source-IANS