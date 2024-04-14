About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Depression Increases Breast Cancer Mortality Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 14 2024 10:30 PM

Depression Increases Breast Cancer Mortality Risk
In breast cancer (1 Trusted Source
Breast cancer

Go to source) patients, depression significantly heightens mortality risk. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among females and a leading global cause of death.

Examining Depression's Impact on Breast Cancer Survival and Quality of Life

For the study, researchers from Russia analyzed several studies on the impact of depression on the survival rates and quality of life for women diagnosed with breast cancer, between 1977 and 2018. Among patients with early-stage (stage I & II) cancer and depression, a 2-2.5-fold spike was seen with breast cancer-specific and all-cause mortality.

The study observed a 2.5 times greater risk of death in women with non-metastatic breast cancer within 8-15 years. Overall, both depression and anxiety were found to negatively impact survival rates and reduce the quality of life for patients with breast cancer.

“There are still no universal methods for the screening of this mental health condition. It is likely that psychotherapy and antidepressant treatment may reduce the risk of psychological distress, but further research in this area is needed,” said Ilgiz G. Gataullin, Professor of the Department of Oncology, Radiology and Palliative Medicine of the Kazan State Medical Academy, Russia.

Reference:
  1. Breast cancer - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/breast-cancer)
Source-IANS
