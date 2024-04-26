Battling the Heat: Tips to Stay Safe in Sweltering Summer

As the scorching heat wave tightens its grip over East and South Peninsular India, meteorological authorities issue a red alert for Gangetic West Bengal, signaling a very high likelihood of heat-related illnesses and heat strokes across all age groups. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts prolonged heatwave conditions persisting over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as interior Karnataka for the next five days (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
India Meteorological Department Ministry Of Earth Sciences Government Of India
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?Additionally, isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and coastal Karnataka are expected to experience heatwave conditions during this period. With temperatures soaring and the risk of heat-related illnesses escalating, it becomes imperative for individuals to take necessary precautions.
Overexertion in extreme heat can lead to heatstroke; stay hydrated and seek shade. #heat #heatstroke #summer #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Overexertion in extreme heat can lead to heatstroke; stay hydrated and seek shade. #heat #heatstroke #summer #medindia’
In response to the alarming weather forecast, authorities stress the importance of exercising extreme caution, especially for vulnerable individuals, and implementing appropriate preventive measures.
The IMD issues orange alerts for several states, including Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema, highlighting the heightened risk of heat illness symptoms among those exposed to prolonged sun exposure or engaging in strenuous activities. Vulnerable populations, such as infants and the elderly, are particularly susceptible and warrant heightened precautionary measures (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Preventing heat stroke
Go to source).
However, relief may be on the horizon for some regions, as a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecasted over Northwest India from April 26 to April 28. Northeast India may also experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places on specific dates. Various weather systems, including cyclonic circulations and troughs, are set to influence different regions, bringing about weather fluctuations and potentially mitigating the intense heatwave conditions.
How to Prioritize your Health Amidst the Heat Wave?Amidst these weather fluctuations and rising temperatures, it's crucial for individuals to prioritize their health and well-being during the summer season. Here are some essential tips to prevent heat stroke and stay safe during hot weather:
Advertisement
2. Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics such as cotton to allow for better air circulation and cooling.
Advertisement
4. Take Regular Breaks: If engaging in outdoor activities or work, take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas to rest and cool down.
5. Use Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to shield your face and eyes from the sun.
6. Avoid Strenuous Activity: Minimize strenuous physical activity, especially during the peak heat hours, and schedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day, such as early morning or late evening.
7. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Keep an eye on infants, elderly family members, and those with chronic health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they stay cool and hydrated.
By following these preventive measures and staying informed about weather updates and advisories, individuals can safeguard themselves and their loved ones against the adverse effects of extreme heat during the summer months.
Stay safe, stay cool, and prioritize your health during this challenging weather period.
References:
- India Meteorological Department Ministry Of Earth Sciences Government Of India - (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/)
- Preventing heat stroke - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7090957/)
Source-Medindia