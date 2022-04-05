About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Brain-Dead Youth's Heart Transported from Vellore to Chennai for Transplantation

by Hannah Joy on May 4, 2022 at 12:59 PM
A young man's heart was harvested and transported by road to Apollo hospital, Chennai for transplantation.

He was declared brain dead at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

CMC Vellore officials told IANS that construction worker, R. Dinakaran, 21, of Vanniyar in Tiruppatur town met with a road accident on April 29 while driving a two-wheeler and was admitted to hospital.

However, he was declared brain dead on Sunday.

His family gave consent for the transplant of his organs including his eyes, kidneys, liver, and heart.

A team of doctors from Appolo Hospital arrived at the Vellore hospital and transported the organ by 3 p.m.

His kidneys, liver, and eyes (cornea) were used for transplantation at CMC Vellore itself.



Source: IANS
