About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Black Kidney Transplant Patients Have Faster Clearance Rates for Tacrolimus

by Hannah Joy on April 19, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Black Kidney Transplant Patients Have Faster Clearance Rates for Tacrolimus

Black kidney transplant patients were found to exhibit faster clearance rates of tacrolimus, which is a key immunosuppressive drug.

Kidney transplant survival is shorter, on average, in Black recipients compared to white recipients receiving similar treatment. Although Black people make up only 13% of the population, they represent 35% of patients with kidney failure in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Advertisement


A variety of factors influence kidney transplant survival in Black recipients, including socioeconomics, genomics and attaining adequate blood concentrations of prescribed immunosuppressive medications.

Black kidney transplant recipients have a faster clearance rate of the immunosuppressive drug tacrolimus than white recipients, according to a new study led by Kathleen Tornatore, PharmD, professor of pharmacy practice in the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Advertisement

The study, published earlier this year in Pharmacotherapy, is one of the first to examine how both race and sex influence tacrolimus pharmacokinetics (the study of how drugs move throughout the body).

Tacrolimus is an important drug for organ transplant survival that suppresses the immune system, preventing white blood cells from attacking the transplanted organ. Most transplant recipients receive a combination of immunosuppressive drugs that consist of tacrolimus and mycophenolic acid, says Tornatore.

To achieve recommended concentrations of tacrolimus in the body, clinicians often prescribe to Black kidney transplant patients higher doses of the drug than white recipients, she says.

Despite the difference in dosing, the long-term impact of race combined with sex on individualized tacrolimus dosing regimens has been understudied in people of color and women, says Tornatore.

"These study findings may guide individualized approaches to long-term tacrolimus dosing with consideration of both sex and race. These types of precision dosing regimens that consider race with sex may reduce adverse effects and enhance kidney transplant outcomes," says Tornatore.

The study examined 65 stable kidney transplant recipients - including men and women, and Black and white people - receiving tacrolimus for more than six months after transplant surgery. Black recipients received nearly 55% higher tacrolimus doses post-transplant than white recipients. Black patients also exhibited a more rapid tacrolimus clearance rate, which was two times faster in black women.

Tacrolimus-related adverse effects were more evident in female recipients and were most prominent in Black women.

Future investigations will evaluate the immune response in kidney transplant recipients receiving long-term immunosuppressive medicines to prevent rejection and the implications of age on the rates of clearance of these medications.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Transplantation Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation 

Recommended Reading
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are ......
Challenging Life-saving Liver and Kidney Transplant Performed!
Challenging Life-saving Liver and Kidney Transplant Performed!
Challenging simultaneous liver and kidney transplant (that lasted 16 hours) bestows a 37-year-old .....
First Blood Mismatch Kidney Transplant in Uttar Pradesh
First Blood Mismatch Kidney Transplant in Uttar Pradesh
In Lucknow, the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) has successfully performed ...
Excellent Long-Term Outcomes With Infant Kidney Transplants
Excellent Long-Term Outcomes With Infant Kidney Transplants
A new study demonstrates that infants with advanced chronic kidney disease, have much to benefit ......
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Transplantation
Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE