Challenging Life-saving Liver and Kidney Transplant Performed!

While the patient remained unaware of her condition for years, she recently began suffering from frequent headaches and vomiting. There was aDoctors at a hospital in Srinagar diagnosed the patient's condition as end-stage kidney disease and put her on dialysis. They recommended that she opt for a transplant and get a new liver (to prevent overproduction of oxalate) and a new kidney (to replace the damaged ones).In the absence of a kidney transplant, she would need dialysis for the rest of her life. Her elderly parents stepped in to help their child and readily agreed to donate their organs for the purpose.At Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, doctors successfully harvested both the organs -- kidney from father (aged 62) and liver from mother (aged 57) from the parents and transplanted them simultaneously in the patient in a marathon surgery.said Dr. Giriraj Bora, Chief, Liver Transplant, Artemis Hospital, in a statement.said Sana Ullah Sheikh, the patient's father.Source: IANS