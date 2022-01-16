About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Excellent Long-term Outcomes With Infant Kidney Transplants

by Dr Jayashree on January 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Excellent Long-term Outcomes With Infant Kidney Transplants

The outcomes for children with kidney disease who receive transplants as infants were improved, according to a new UC Davis study. The study was published in the journal Transplantation Direct.

Infant kidney transplants comprise a small percentage of all pediatric kidney transplants in the U.S. Since January 1, 2000, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) database reports that fewer than half of 1% of all kidney transplants were infants.

Advertisement


Care providers often wait until an infant grows larger because of the technical challenges of performing this surgery on a small recipient. Most prefer to put infants on dialysis in the hopes of improving patient survival odds and limiting graft failure, which is when the body rejects the transplanted organ.

To compare the success between infant kidney transplant and teen kidney transplant, a new study reviewed 2,696 pediatric kidney transplant patients who had their first kidney transplant between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2015.
Advertisement

Of these patients, 27 were infant recipients. The study excluded recipients who had a graft failure on the day of their transplant.

The study measured outcomes overtime for three pediatric age categories, based on their age at the time of transplant: infants (1 year and younger), preteens (ages 1 to 11), and teenagers (ages 12 to 17).

The study found that the number of infant kidney transplants remained steady, ranging from zero in many years to a peak of five in 2006. There was no trend in the number of infant kidney transplants over time.

The infant recipients were more likely to be male, have structural causes of chronic kidney failure, and have hypoalbuminemia, a low level of albumin protein in the blood.

The majority of infant and pediatric kidney recipients had experienced a period of dialysis before their transplant. The highest graft failure rates were seen in the first year after transplant: 10.4% of infants compared with 3.8% of both preteens and teens.

But these failure rates progressively declined over time. Five years after transplant, 16.4% of infants, 13.6% of preteens, and 19.9% of teens experienced graft failures.

The study emphasizes that all kidney transplants should be performed in experienced centers, like UC Davis Children's Hospital, to minimize risk.

The study noted the data from the OPTN database revealed that kidney transplants were concentrated in a few geographic areas, reflecting the comfort level and expertise of just a few transplant teams to perform kidney transplants on infants.

This study serves as an optimistic reminder for transplant centers with the technical expertise and experience in caring for this high-risk population not to delay performing transplants solely based on recipient size and age.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Revealing the Impact of Obesity on Young Children’s Heart
US Battles COVID-19 With Free Tests >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Kidney Biopsy Prevention of Kidney Disease 

Recommended Reading
Kidney Transplantation
Kidney Transplantation
Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one ......
Transplantation
Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn ......
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are ......
Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
Organ bioprinting technology is now available that can print replacement organs for ......
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood ...
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close