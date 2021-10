First Blood Mismatch Kidney Transplant in Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Chandra said that usually, the recipient's immune system rejects the transplanted organ if her/his blood group does not match with that of the donor. However, in ABO-incompatible transplant, the antibodies in the immune system that can reject the transplanted organ are removed through a special procedure before the surgery."In this case, the patient was put on immunosuppressants and his antibodies were removed through five plasmapheresis sessions before the transplant. The kidney of the donor was taken out through the laparoscopic method to avoid blood loss," said Dr Ishwar Dayal, head, urology department, who was also part of the team.Another team member, nephrologist Dr Namrata Rao, said that in comparison to the conventional method, the ABO-incompatible transplant requires extra time for preparation and the cost is double because of the long hospital stay and drugs.Source: IANS