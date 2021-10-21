First Blood Mismatch Kidney Transplant in Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow, the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) has successfully performed its first ABO incompatible (mismatched blood group) kidney transplant.
The transplant was done recently but the information was shared after the donor and recipient recovered fully.
Prof Abhilash Chandra of the nephrology department said that the kidney transplant of a 26-year-old youth from Lakhimpur Kheri, who had B positive blood group, was done through the organ received from his 48-year-old mother with AB positive group.
"In this case, the patient was put on immunosuppressants and his antibodies were removed through five plasmapheresis sessions before the transplant. The kidney of the donor was taken out through the laparoscopic method to avoid blood loss," said Dr Ishwar Dayal, head, urology department, who was also part of the team.
Another team member, nephrologist Dr Namrata Rao, said that in comparison to the conventional method, the ABO-incompatible transplant requires extra time for preparation and the cost is double because of the long hospital stay and drugs.
Source: IANS