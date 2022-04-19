9-month-old Baby Undergoes Successful Liver Transplant at KIMS Hospital

Advertisement

The patient was then referred to KIMS hospital for further management. She was evaluated further and was diagnosed with biliary atresia. Doctors planned for liver transplant.If diagnosed early, they undergo Portoenterostomy or Kasai procedure (named after the surgeon). However, if it is diagnosed late (after 3 months), the liver develops secondary biliary cirrhosis and the Kasai procedure will not be helpful.Even after an early procedure, some children need liver transplantation due to failure of the procedure, recurrent cholangitis, or failure to thrive. Biliary atresia comprises 50% of all transplants in children.The baby's mother came forward to donate a part of her liver. The baby underwent a liver transplant successfully and was discharged. These surgeries usually cost around Rs 15-20 lakhs. But, considering the poverty of the parents, the management of KIMS hospitals subsidized the treatment cost. Now the baby is fully recovered and is in sound health.Transplantation in small children is complex due to the small vessels and ducts which need microscopic reconstruction. Also, the size mismatch makes the surgery much more difficult. The donor is usually the mother or father. Although we take just about 20-25% of the liver from the donor, still the size is bigger for the small babies who have a small abdominal cavity.. It is crucial for metabolism, it produces proteins and clotting factors, stores vitamins and minerals, and removes waste products from the bloodstream.Therefore, the liver disease should not be taken lightly. It is better to consult expert doctors (hepatologists, liver surgeons) immediately, and undergo treatment.Source: Medindia