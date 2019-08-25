Add Physical Activity to Your Retirement Investment Portfolio

The Conservative Investment portfolio targets those who have limited physical capacity or have been inactive for some time. Look for opportunities to increase activity levels during routine household tasks, start a walking program, or consider the benefits of stretching, such as yoga. Drs. Dondzila and Glass write, "Contrary to the perception that exercise only occurs in a structured fitness center, the opportunities for physical activity are all around us!"

­For a Moderate Investment strategy, focus on activities combining a range of physical, mental, and social benefits. Dance is an activity with a wide range of benefits, including emotional and social health. Resistance training plays an important role in maintaining muscle strength; the authors discuss options for building strength in people of all ages and activity levels.

Fortunately, it's never too late to start investing in health and fitness. That's true for people in midlife building their health and fitness "nest egg" for the future, as well as older adults looking to make "catch up" payments toward a healthier retirement."Regardless of baseline fitness, the human body has tremendous potential to regain function and health, incorporating lifestyle modifications incrementally," Drs. Dondzila and Glass write.Much as a financial advisor would recommend different strategies for investors in different circumstances, the authors outline a "diverse fitness investment portfolio" tailored to the individual's current situation and goals:Drs. Dondzila and Glass hope their tips will encourage middle-aged and older adults to make a sound investment in their future health and fitness. They conclude, "Investing in activityduring mid-life will pay big dividends at retirement!"Source: Newswise