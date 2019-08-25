medindia

Ovarian Cancer Can Be Detected Using This Test

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 25, 2019 at 8:20 PM Cancer News
Ovarian cancer can be detected up to two years prior than current approaches using this sophisticated test.
The researchers discovered that the presence of four proteins together, known as a biomarker panel, indicates the likelihood of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (EOC), a type of ovarian cancer. Using these biomarkers, the researchers then developed a screening test that initial studies suggest may be able to detect ovarian cancer up to two years before current detection tests.

The research was carried out in partnership with the University of New South Wales Australia, University of Milan, University of Manchester and University College London.

The study, published in British Journal of Cancer as part of Nature Group publication, involved the analysis of blood samples from 80 individuals across a seven-year period.

Dr. Bobby Graham from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen's University Belfast and lead author of the study explains: "Firstly, we discovered that the presence of the biomarker panel would enable us to detect EOC. We then developed a screening test to detect this biomarker panel, making this a relatively simple diagnostic test.

"The algorithm designed will screen the blood sample and flag any abnormal levels of the proteins associated with cancer. The screening test identifies ovarian cancer up to two years before the current tests allow."

Most ovarian cancers are epithelial ovarian cancers, which is cancer that forms in the tissue covering the ovary.

In females in the UK, ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer. In 2016, 4227 deaths were reported as a result of EOC. If diagnosed at stage one of EOC, there is a 90% chance of five-year survival compared to 22% if diagnosed at stage three or four.

Dr. Graham added: "The results of this study are encouraging. However, we now want to focus on testing it in a wider sample set so that we can use the data to advocate for an ovarian cancer screening program."

Dr. Rachel Shaw, Research Information Manager at Cancer Research UK, said: "Around half of ovarian cancer cases are picked up at a late stage when treatment is less likely to be successful. So developing simple tests like these that could help detect the disease sooner is essential.

"At Cancer Research UK, we're working hard to find new ways to detect cancer early and improve the tests already available. It's really exciting to see these encouraging results for this type of ovarian cancer."

Athena, CEO of the Eve Appeal says, "We are extremely proud to have part-funded the PROMISE program, which brought together experts for a 7-year project to try and diagnose ovarian cancer at an earlier stage.

"Sadly, so many women are diagnosed late, to devastating effect. We are hopeful the outcomes of this project will have a positive effect on women in the future."

The project was jointly funded by the Eve Appeal charity and Cancer Research UK.

Source: Newswise

