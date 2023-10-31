About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Acoustic Touch Offered by Smart Glasses Paves the Way for the Visually Impaired

by Karishma Abhishek on October 31, 2023 at 8:04 PM
Discover how 'acoustic touch' on smart glasses is changing the game for the visually impaired, offering a fresh perspective on recognizing and reaching objects as published in the journal PLOS (1 Trusted Source
An investigation into the effectiveness of using acoustic touch to assist people who are blind

Go to source).

In this study, the investigators explored the effectiveness of acoustic touch as an assistive tool for the visually impaired. As wearable smart glasses gain traction in the assistive technology industry, this breakthrough technique seeks to enhance object recognition, offering a unique auditory perspective on the world.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Next Version of BP-monitoring Smart Glasses

Next Version of BP-monitoring Smart Glasses


Glabella (BP-monitoring smart glasses) records the stream of reflected light intensities from blood flow as well as inertial measurements of the user's head.
Wearable smart glasses represent a burgeoning technology in the realm of assistive devices, enabling individuals with various degrees of visual impairment to navigate their surroundings more effectively.

These smart glasses typically harness computer vision and sensory data to translate the wearers' environments into synthesized speech, providing an audible description of what's around them.

Smart Glasses Redefine Object Recognition

Instead of relying solely on verbal descriptions, the team employed these glasses to "sonify" objects into distinct auditory icons, seamlessly integrating them into the wearer's auditory space as the objects come into view.
New Smart Glasses may Help People With Poor Vision Avoid Accidents

New Smart Glasses may Help People With Poor Vision Avoid Accidents


Researchers have developed new smart glasses that can help people who have limited vision navigate their way better.
To study the viability and user-friendliness of this innovative "acoustic touch" technique, the team developed a specialized device known as the "Foveated Audio Device."

This device aims to assist users in searching for, memorizing, and reaching objects in their surroundings. The rigorous evaluation involved 14 participants, including seven blind or low-vision individuals and seven blindfolded sighted participants serving as a control group.

In the investigation, the team compared the effectiveness of the wearable "Foveated Audio Device" to two idealized conditions: a verbal clock face description and a sequential audio presentation through external speakers.

The results revealed that the "Foveated Audio Device" significantly improved object recognition and reachability, while also minimizing the cognitive workload for users. Thus, these promising outcomes highlight the potential of "acoustic touch" as a wearable, effective method for sensory augmentation.

Moreover, this innovative approach not only enhances object recognition but also offers a profound shift in how the visually impaired interact with their environment, ushering in a new era of assistive technology and accessibility.

Reference :
  1. An investigation into the effectiveness of using acoustic touch to assist people who are blind - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0290431)

Source: Eurekalert
Smart Glasses may Now Help the Blind Navigate

Smart Glasses may Now Help the Blind Navigate


A pair of smart glasses are now being developed by a team of scientists, which will now help blind people navigate and move around better in unknown places
