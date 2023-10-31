About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Chapter for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM
New Chapter for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

FDA's endorsement of vamorolone, an innovative anti-inflammatory medication created in collaboration with Children's National, offers a promising, low-side-effect treatment option for boys afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Created by ReveraGen BioPharma Inc., vamorolone has a molecular structure similar to traditional corticosteroids, which are currently used to treat DMD.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Muscular Dystrophy

Muscular Dystrophy


Overview about muscular dystrophy, a muscle disease characterized by muscle weakness and muscle wasting.
Advertisement


Yet its structure was found to be chemically different enough to reduce unwanted side effects, including brittle bones and reduced stature. Nearly two decades ago, ReveraGen leaders - President and CEO Eric Hoffman, Ph.D., and Vice President for Research Kanneboyina Nagaraju, D.V.M., Ph.D. - launched research efforts into the drug when they led the Center for Genetic Medicine Research at Children's National.

Vamorolone Ushers in a New Era for DMD

They worked with then-Chief Academic Officer Mark Batshaw, M.D., on the new clinical option.

"Throughout my career, I have treated children with DMD, and I have seen over time how their shorter heights and brittle bones impact them physically and emotionally - in terms of their self-esteem and ability to participate in activities," Dr. Batshaw said.
Mitochondrial Pore: A Potential Game-Changer for Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

Mitochondrial Pore: A Potential Game-Changer for Muscular Dystrophy Treatment


Mitochondria, the cellular powerhouse, plays a role in preventing the muscle-wasting symptoms linked to muscular dystrophy (MD).
Advertisement

"This drug should help these boys function more effectively and prevent certain long-term complications."

Muscular dystrophy includes a group of degenerative genetically inherited neuro-muscular diseases that strike only boys. DMD is the most common, severe, and life-threatening form of muscular dystrophy.

ReveraGen studied vamorolone for patients ages two years and up in the hopes of providing a new, FDA-approved treatment option for these children.

In clinical trials, daily treatment with vamorolone improved muscle strength and stature with results comparable to prednisolone, but without some of the most impactful side effects of steroids, particularly the stunted growth and weakened bones.

Kolaleh Eskandanian, Ph.D., M.B.A., P.M.P., vice president and chief innovation officer for Children's National, said Drs. Hoffman and Nagaraju's work on the drug paved the way for entrepreneurship at the hospital, as they were the first faculty members to launch a spin-off company.

FDA's Nod to Vamorolone's Pioneering Treatment

Since then, more than 130 faculty members have been named as inventors on 132 patents. Children's National is now home to Innovation Ventures, the hospital's intellectual property development and commercialization arm, which provides guidance and resources to academic entrepreneurs who introduce a concept for pediatric medical products.

"We cannot wait to see the tremendous effort behind vamorolone in the hands of patients and clinicians treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy," Eskandanian said.

"Today's FDA approval for ReveraGen shows the importance of supporting clinicians and researchers who are developing solutions to advance healthcare for children."

Hoffman said the drug has been through a series of clinical trials showing advantages over the current treatment options. In 2024, Catalyst Pharma will market vamorolone under the trade name Agamree in the United States.

"Vamorolone was developed using a different business model and drug development approach, including partnerships with the National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense, the European Commission, and more than a dozen international nonprofit foundations," Dr. Hoffman said.

"The collaborative, community-engaged approach—including 32 academic clinical sites in 11 countries—and the participation of hundreds of DMD families led to this approval today."

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

FDA Approves Gene Therapy for Deadly Form of Muscular Dystrophy

FDA Approves Gene Therapy for Deadly Form of Muscular Dystrophy


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in children aged 4 and 5 years of age.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Dysarthria

Dysarthria

Dysarthria is a condition characterized by speech difficulty due to poor or weak speech muscle ...
Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory ...

Latest Research News

Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns

Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns

The synthetic cream not only safeguards the skin from sun damage but is also non-toxic and becomes transparent when applied to the skin.
High Metabolism Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

High Metabolism Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

In Alzheimer's, metabolic decline in the brain can lead to the deterioration of synaptic connections, impacting cognitive function.
Adolescent Overthinking Linked to Brain Changes

Adolescent Overthinking Linked to Brain Changes

fMRI uncovers linked changes in adolescent brain connectivity due to overthinking as per a new study.
Can Eisai-Biogen's Drug for Alzheimer's Be an Actual Game-Changer?

Can Eisai-Biogen's Drug for Alzheimer's Be an Actual Game-Changer?

Newly formulated eisai-biogen's injectable wonder drug provides a promising path to halt Alzheimer's disease.
Nematodes Have Revulsion to Odor That Adds Years to Life

Nematodes Have Revulsion to Odor That Adds Years to Life

Researchers uncover the hidden protective power of nematode worm's keen sense of smell.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

New Chapter for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests