medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Next Version of BP-monitoring Smart Glasses

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 20, 2018 at 10:05 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Glabella: Microsoft is developing the next version of its smart glasses that can work as a cuff-less, wearable and unobtrusive blood pressure measuring device.
Next Version of BP-monitoring Smart Glasses
Next Version of BP-monitoring Smart Glasses

The device incorporates optical sensors, processing, storage, and communication components, all integrated into the frame to passively collect physiological data about the user without the need for any interaction, according to a paper published on Proceedings of the ACM Journal of Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies.

From the temporal differences in pulse events across the sensors, this prototype derives the wearer's pulse transit time on a beat-to-beat basis.

A person's pulse transit time -- the time delay following each heartbeat as the pressure wave travels between two arterial sites -- provides an indirect measure of blood pressure, according to a report in IEEE Spectrum.

Although the glasses did well in a test run, they are not yet ready to hit the store shelves as the Microsoft researchers plan to evaluate the Glabella glasses in a clinical setting.

The team is also developing a next version of the device to make it more power efficient while making the frame smaller, the report added.

Currently, a small chargeable coin battery keeps the device running.

The aim is to shrink the device to such an extent that it could become a clip-on that works with anyone's regular glasses, the report added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?

Your health care provider may use a blood pressure monitor to measure blood pressure or suggest the use of home blood pressure monitor for a better BP control.

Blood Pressure Screening

Blood Pressure Screening

Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% deaths worldwide.

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

CRISPR technology is a simple but potent tool for editing any part of the genome (complete set of ...

 Mogamulizumab-kpkc - Drug Information

Mogamulizumab-kpkc - Drug Information

FDA recently approved Mogamulizumab-kpkc, a human monoclonal antibody prescribed for adult ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive