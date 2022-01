Diabetic foot ulcers are open wounds and affect more than 15% of diabetic patients. Dr. Sanjay Sharma, a leading podiatric surgeon, spoke to Medindia about diabetic foot ulcers' symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

Diabetic Foot Syndrome Management



Symptoms of Diabetic Foot Syndrome Early symptoms and advanced symptoms must be well acquainted. Symptoms such as Unable to sense hot or cold Thickening of feet

Changes in feet color and shape

Callus (thick, hardened layers of skin) is a precursor of ulcer Myths Related to Diabetic Foot Syndrome Diabetic patients must not take their foot in the water

Patients must necessarily wear diabetic footwear Special Care for Diabetic Foot Patients Foot taken in water must be well dried off

Soft footwear is advised to wear Treatment and Prevention of Diabetic Foot Syndrome Amputation is the last resolve

To prevent diabetic foot turning in the advanced stage, get the blood test done periodically

Periodically get tested for Vitamin D and Vitamin B12. Vitamin deficiencies must be rightly supplemented to prevent vasculopathy Treat your foot like your face and consult the doctor to notice slight changes in feet.



Source: Medindia Vasculopathy and neuropathy are together called diabetic foot syndrome. The syndrome can happen not only in advanced diabetic patients, but also in early diabetic patients. The monofilament test is the most widely used diagnostic method for the diabetic foot.Early symptoms and advanced symptoms must be well acquainted. Symptoms such asTreat your foot like your face and consult the doctor to notice slight changes in feet.Source: Medindia

Advertisement

The nerve damage is caused by chronically high blood sugar and diabetes. Peripheral neuropathy leads to numbness, sensation loss, and sometimes pain in the feet, legs, or hands. It is the most common complication of diabetes. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy accounts for 60% to 70% of all peripheral neuropathies.