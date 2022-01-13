About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Diabetic Foot Syndrome Management
Advertisement

Diabetic Foot Syndrome Management

by Divyanshi Srivastava on January 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights :
  • Foot ulcers are a common complication of diabetes
  • They affect more than 15% of diabetic patients
  • Diabetic foot ulcers result in more than 70,000 lower extremity amputations per year in US alone

Diabetic foot ulcers are open wounds and affect more than 15% of diabetic patients. Dr. Sanjay Sharma, a leading podiatric surgeon, spoke to Medindia about diabetic foot ulcers' symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

How Diabetes Causes Diabetic Foot?

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that causes high blood sugar. Insulin moves sugar from the blood into the cells to be stored or used for energy. With diabetes, your body either doesn't make enough insulin or can't effectively use the insulin it does make.
Nerve cells and the brain require glucose for normal functioning. A decrease in glucose levels leads to nerve damage resulting in peripheral neuropathy.

Advertisement

Diabetic Foot Syndrome Management

The nerve damage is caused by chronically high blood sugar and diabetes. Peripheral neuropathy leads to numbness, sensation loss, and sometimes pain in the feet, legs, or hands. It is the most common complication of diabetes. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy accounts for 60% to 70% of all peripheral neuropathies.

Vasculopathy and neuropathy are together called diabetic foot syndrome. The syndrome can happen not only in advanced diabetic patients, but also in early diabetic patients. The monofilament test is the most widely used diagnostic method for the diabetic foot.

Symptoms of Diabetic Foot Syndrome

Early symptoms and advanced symptoms must be well acquainted. Symptoms such as
  • Unable to sense hot or cold Thickening of feet
  • Changes in feet color and shape
  • Callus (thick, hardened layers of skin) is a precursor of ulcer

Myths Related to Diabetic Foot Syndrome

  • Diabetic patients must not take their foot in the water
  • Patients must necessarily wear diabetic footwear

Special Care for Diabetic Foot Patients

  • Foot taken in water must be well dried off
  • Soft footwear is advised to wear

Treatment and Prevention of Diabetic Foot Syndrome

  • Amputation is the last resolve
  • To prevent diabetic foot turning in the advanced stage, get the blood test done periodically
  • Periodically get tested for Vitamin D and Vitamin B12. Vitamin deficiencies must be rightly supplemented to prevent vasculopathy
Treat your foot like your face and consult the doctor to notice slight changes in feet.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Piggyback Heart Transplant Procedure in Chennai – Interview ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Pregnancy and Complications Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Diabetes - Foot Care Orthotics Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking Diabetic Kidney Disease 

Recommended Reading
Diabetes - Foot Care
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention....
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the ...
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you ......
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can ....
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of gluc...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabeti...
Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking
Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking
Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking i...
Glycemic Index
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they a...
Orthotics
Orthotics
Orthotics is concerned using artificial supports or braces. Orthoses play an integral role in the re...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close