About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Beyond Asanas: Dr. Basuray's Prescription for Holistic Diabetes Care

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Highlights:
  • Dr. Basuray challenges the asana misconception, revealing yoga as a comprehensive lifestyle for diabetes care
  • Dietary modifications, mindful practices, and reducing medications through yoga offer a holistic approach
  • Emphasizing neuroplasticity, Dr. Basuray highlights the brain's role, advocating for a paradigm shift in diabetes management

Beyond Asanas: Dr. Basuray's Prescription for Holistic Diabetes Care

In a recent interview by Medindia, Dr. Indranil Basuray, a distinguished cardiac electrophysiologist and professor of Cardiology and Public Health, shared valuable insights on the intersection of diabetes management and yoga. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Dr. Basuray is not only a prominent figure in conventional medicine but also a passionate advocate for the integration of yoga as a complementary approach to healthcare.

Yoga Beyond Asanas

Dr. Basuray emphasized that diabetes is a lifestyle disorder, requiring a holistic approach beyond conventional medicine. Contrary to the common misconception that yoga is limited to physical postures (asanas), he explained that only 5% of yoga involves asanas, while the remaining 95% comprises other techniques such as breathing exercises, meditation, and mindfulness. He stressed the importance of understanding and incorporating the entire spectrum of yoga, including ethical and moral principles (Yama and Niyama).

What is diabetes?
What is diabetes?
The condition of excess glucose level in bloodstream can be regulated by a regular practice of yoga. Yoga helps to control blood sugar levels and promotes health in a person
Advertisement


The Role of Asanas in Diabetes Management:


While acknowledging the misconception that yoga equals asanas, Dr. Basuray highlighted the multifaceted nature of diabetes care. He explained that diabetes not only requires physical exercises like asanas but also incorporates breathing techniques, mindfulness, and meditation. These practices induce neuroplasticity, positively influencing the brain and mitigating the impact of stress, anxiety, and depression on diabetes.

Surya Namaskar: A Powerful Asana for Diabetes:


When asked about specific asanas, Dr. Basuray pointed out that Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) stands out as a powerful posture beneficial for diabetes management. However, he reiterated that focusing solely on individual asanas is a misconception, as the holistic practice of yoga is essential for optimal results.
Importance of Doing Yoga | Benefits of Yoga
Importance of Doing Yoga | Benefits of Yoga
Yoga is good for overall health. It is a practice which controls an individual's mind, body and soul. The benefits of practicing yoga are a healthy and balanced life.
Advertisement

Importance of Mindfulness and Meditation:


Addressing the importance of mindfulness and meditation in diabetes management, Dr. Basuray highlighted their role in reducing stress—a significant risk factor for heart disease and diabetes. He explained that these practices induce neuroplasticity, positively influencing the brain, and contribute to overall well-being and blood sugar control.

Dietary Modifications for Diabetes

Dr. Basuray stressed the significance of dietary modifications for individuals with diabetes. Recommending five to six small meals a day, he advised against the traditional Indian eating pattern of heavy dinners. He emphasized the importance of enjoying meals, incorporating salads, and opting for smaller, well-planned meals with fewer carbohydrates. Moderation was key, allowing individuals to enjoy a variety of foods without compromising their health.

Addressing Concerns About Diabetes Medications

Discussing potential side effects of diabetes medications, Dr. Basuray underscored the idea that every drug is, in essence, a poison. He emphasized that medications are crucial initially, allowing time for individuals to make lifestyle changes. His approach encourages gradually reducing or eliminating medications as lifestyle modifications take effect.

Dr. Basuray highlighted numerous success stories where individuals effectively controlled diabetes through yoga and lifestyle changes. He pointed out that scientific research, including the world's first book authored by physicians worldwide, provides substantial evidence supporting the efficacy of yoga in diabetes management. The emphasis is on changing the mindset and incorporating yoga into daily life.

A Sweet Message for the Diabetics Out There

Dr. Basuray concluded with a powerful message on World Diabetes Day, urging individuals to recognize the extraordinary capabilities of their bodies. Drawing a parallel with the rapid advancements in technology, he emphasized the need to learn the "manual" of the human body—yoga. By understanding how to live, eat, and practice mindfulness, individuals can lead healthy, happy lives without relying solely on medications.

In conclusion, Dr. Indranil Basuray's insights offer a transformative perspective on diabetes management, urging individuals to embrace the holistic principles of yoga for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Yoga For Ailments - Obesity, Diabetes, Backache, Rheumatism, Arthritis, Constipation
Yoga For Ailments - Obesity, Diabetes, Backache, Rheumatism, Arthritis, Constipation
Know all about the Yoga For Ailments, the classic ancient system of India, and how it flourished under various civilizations

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...

Latest Medindia Exclusive - Interviews and In depth Reports

Know How Molecular You's AI is Personalizing Healthcare

Know How Molecular You's AI is Personalizing Healthcare

Discover how Molecular You is reshaping the future of healthcare through cutting-edge AI technology with Dr. Rob Fraser
Let's Talk Periods: It's Time to Flow Forward

Let's Talk Periods: It's Time to Flow Forward

From embracing eco-friendly alternatives to advocating for culture shifts, it is time that we discuss every aspect of periods and break the taboo.
Salman Shaikh on 'How to be Fit'

Salman Shaikh on 'How to be Fit'

In this celebrity interview, Medindia brings you an interview with Salman Shaikh on how to keep fit and maintain a healthy body.
Aakash Ahuja on 'How to be Fit: Physically and Mentally'

Aakash Ahuja on 'How to be Fit: Physically and Mentally'

In this celebrity interview, Medindia brings you an interview with Aakash Ahuja on how to keep fit and maintain a healthy body.
How to Make Your Lifestyle Healthy With Tushar Dhembla

How to Make Your Lifestyle Healthy With Tushar Dhembla

Watch our exclusive interview with Tushar Dhembla to learn how to lead a healthy lifestyle
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Beyond Asanas: Dr. Basuray's Prescription for Holistic Diabetes Care Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests