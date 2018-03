Anti- Bacterials - Drugs

Anti- Bacterials - Drugs

On Medindia find the complete list of Anti- Bacterials drugs with their available forms and strength.

broad-spectrum quinoline antibacterial

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Grepafloxacin 400mg, 600mg Tablets Y41.1

Fluoroquinolones

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Besifloxacin Ophthalmic Suspension 5ml/0.6% Eye Drops Y41.1 Delafloxacin 300 mg, 450 mg Injection, Tablet

