Anti- Bacterials

This medication is an antibacterial shampoo, prescribed for dandruff, and from mild to moderate to severe scaly, flaky, itchy, red skin of the scalp.

Hexachlorophene This medication is a disinfectant, used as a skin cleanser and also for preventing the spread of infection.

Neomycin Topical This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for fungal or viral infections.

Retapamulin This medication is a pleuromutilin antibiotic, prescribed for impetigo.

Sulfacetamide Ophthalmic This medication is a sulfonamide with antibacterial activity, prescribed for eye infections.

Sulfamethoxazole This medication is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.

Sulfamoxole This medication is a sulfonamide antibacterial, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Tobramycin Ophthalmic This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial eye infections.

Triclosan This medication is an antibacterial and antifungal agent, prescribed for acne and disinfections of skin.

broad-spectrum quinoline antibacterial - ICD Code -Y41.1

Grepafloxacin This medication is an fluoroquinolones antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of infection such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, gonorrhea, urethritis and cervicitis and other infections.

Fluoroquinolones - ICD Code -Y41.1

Besifloxacin Ophthalmic Suspension This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial conjunctivitis.

Trimethoprim is prescribed to treat bacterial infections, mainly uncomplicated