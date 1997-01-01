Side effect(s) of Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC

Read the side effects of Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Stomach upset, nausea, constipation and diarrhea.
Other Precautions :
• Do not take oral and injections forms together
• Oral therapy should be started after 1 week of parenteral therapy to avoid iron poisoning
• Injection into the vein should be done only when intramuscular route is not possible or when no iron stores in the bone marrow
• CPR facilities should be made available while patient is on parenteral therapy