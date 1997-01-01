Side effect(s) of Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC

Read the side effects of Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Stomach upset, nausea, constipation and diarrhea.• Do not take oral and injections forms together• Oral therapy should be started after 1 week of parenteral therapy to avoid iron poisoning• Injection into the vein should be done only when intramuscular route is not possible or when no iron stores in the bone marrow• CPR facilities should be made available while patient is on parenteral therapy