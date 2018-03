Drugs for Torticollis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Torticollis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Torticollis Baclofen Baclofen is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), prescribed for severe chronic spasticity. Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type A is an injectable neuro-toxin, indicated for spasms (involuntary muscle contractions) of neck, upper arm, eye or eyelid, as well as increased sweating in the armpits. Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Lorazepam Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. Paracetamol Paracetamol is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications.