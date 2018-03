Drugs for Swollen Glands

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Swollen Glands. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Swollen Glands Metaxalone Metaxalone is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions. Trade Names : Penicillamine Penicillamine is a chelating agent (remove heavy metals from the body), prescribed for Wilson disease (excess copper in the body), severe rheumatoid arthritis that has not responded to other treatments, and cystinuria (excess amino acids in the urine, which causes kidney stones). Trade Names :