Linezolid is an oxazolidinone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections like pneumonia, complicated skin and soft tissue infections, and certain blood infections. Linezolid works by interfering with the synthesis of proteins and stops the growth of bacteria. It is effective only against bacteria referred to as gram positive bacteria. Its use should be restricted to severe and multi-resistant infections and it should not be used indiscriminately to prevent the development of resistance.

